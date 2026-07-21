Jacaranda FM's newest millionaire shares R100,000 of her prize in feel-good Goldrush finale

The emotional gesture came moments after Qolosha was revealed as the winner of the R1m grand prize, following six weeks of on-air excitement that captivated listeners across Gauteng and beyond.

Hundreds of thousands of listeners entered the Goldrush Make Me A Millionaire campaign by registering as Goldrush members, visiting participating Goldrush branches or entering via WhatsApp. Throughout the campaign, contestants won substantial cash prizes during the on-air Cash Calls, while registered Goldrush members who answered the phone with the correct campaign phrase qualified for a coveted Golden Ticket and a place in the Amazing Rush.

Sixty Golden Ticket holders competed in the Amazing Rush at Goldrush Sandridge Square before the field was narrowed to just 20 contestants at Goldrush Kolonnade. After a series of elimination rounds, only three finalists remained: Kamogelo Qolosha, Hendrik Lubbe, and Rayvern Coetzee.

The grand finale played out live on Breakfast with Martin Bester on 20 July 2026, where each finalist was assigned a sealed Goldrush box linked to a unique code. On the count of three, all three boxes were unlocked simultaneously before Kamogelo's box revealed the coveted R1m prize.

Goldrush ensured the celebration extended beyond the winner, awarding both Hendrik Lubbe and Rayvern Coetzee R100,000 each after narrowly missing out on the grand prize.

But it was what happened next that truly captured the hearts of listeners. Having just become Jacaranda FM's newest millionaire, Qolosha surprised everyone by announcing that she would personally gift R100,000 of her own winnings to Hendrik as a thank you for the support, encouragement and friendship he had shown her throughout the Amazing Rush finale.

"The R1m prize was always going to create an unforgettable radio moment, but what happened afterwards was something none of us expected," says Vuyani Dombo, managing director of Jacaranda FM. "Watching Kamogelo choose to share part of her winnings reminded everyone listening what generosity looks like. It perfectly reflects the feel-good spirit of Jacaranda FM and shows that sometimes the greatest stories aren't just about winning, they're about giving."

“I am so happy,” an emotional Qolosha told Martin Bester shortly after her win. “My family is listening and I just want to tell them that our life has just changed for good. My kids can finally have a better life than I had.”

Goldrush also extended the campaign's impact beyond the competition itself by donating R200,000 to Jacaranda FM's Good Morning Angels, helping the station continue changing lives through one of South Africa's most impactful radio-led initiatives. The donation will be added to Good Morning Angels' Mandela Day fundraising campaign, which raised money to fund life-changing cochlear implant surgeries for deaf and hearing-impaired South Africans through former Miss South Africa Mia le Roux's About Sound initiative.

Thanks to Goldrush's contribution, the initiative will now be able to fund two additional surgeries, increasing the total number of patients receiving the gift of sound from 23 to 25.

From creating South Africa's newest millionaire to inspiring an unexpected act of kindness and helping even more South Africans receive the gift of hearing, the Goldrush Make Me A Millionaire campaign proved that sometimes the biggest wins are the ones that are shared.



