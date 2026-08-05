Entries open for the 5th edition of Jacaranda FM’s Her Perfect Pitch

South Africa’s award-winning female entrepreneurship campaign returns this Women’s Month, offering over R2m in total prizes, expert mentorship, and life-changing media amplification.

Jacaranda FM, now supported by First For Women, is proud to announce the return of its flagship women’s entrepreneurship campaign, Her Perfect Pitch, for a fifth consecutive year. The campaign returns to shine a spotlight on the women who are building businesses, creating opportunities and making a difference in their communities.

Rooted in Jacaranda FM’s feel-good promise and First For Women’s commitment to backing women at every stage of their journey, the fifth edition of Her Perfect Pitch celebrates the power of women who are building businesses, changing lives, and creating a brighter future. The campaign continues to empower female entrepreneurs, elevate women-led businesses and inspire others through powerful stories of resilience and success.

Launched to coincide with Women’s Month, Her Perfect Pitch Season 5 invites female entrepreneurs to enter for a chance to win R500,000 worth of advertising on Jacaranda FM and invaluable business assistance. The comprehensive grand prize package includes the conceptualisation, professional production and creation of a dedicated radio advert, along with extensive digital amplification across Jacaranda FM’s platforms. The winner will also receive R20,000 cash to invest in the business from First For Women, tailored business support and mentorship covering a custom business model, research consultation, branding consultation, digital strategy and PR consultation.

The first runner-up receives R100,000 in Jacaranda FM airtime and R15,000 cash while the second runner-up goes home with R100,000 in Jacaranda FM airtime and R10,000 cash. In addition, the seven remaining top 10 finalists will each receive R100 000 worth of advertising on Jacaranda FM, giving even more women-led businesses the opportunity to build awareness and reach new audiences.

"For five incredible years, Her Perfect Pitch has stood as a powerful testament to the brilliance, resilience, and economic potential of South African women," says Vuyani Dombo, managing director at Jacaranda FM. "Partnering with First for Women this year allows us to do what we do best: harness the power of sound and storytelling to uplift communities. Watching these women-led businesses scale, create jobs, and transform industries is the ultimate expression of our Feel Good ethos. We cannot wait to see what groundbreaking entrepreneurs and businesses come forward this year."

“It is our privilege to be part of such a powerful and empowering campaign,” says Jenny le Grange, executive head at First for Women Business Insurance. “South African businesswomen face a unique set of challenges and meet them with a unique combination of grit and grace, perseverance and persistence, a strong mind and kind heart. As a brand committed to putting women first, this is a perfect opportunity to show our support for their immense dedication and ongoing success.”

How to enter

Entries are open from 3 to 16 August 2026. To apply, entrepreneurs must visit www.jacarandafm.com to set up their profile and complete the application form. Applicants are encouraged to set aside time to complete the form thoroughly, as it includes detailed questions about their business model, vision, unique selling points, and requires submission of financial statements.

Once applications close, the top 30 entrepreneurs will be selected and invited to submit a 2-minute video pitch. They will also attend an exclusive networking session with fellow entrepreneurs and industry professionals. From there, the top 10 will be chosen to pitch live at Jacaranda FM studios in Johannesburg in front of a panel of expert judges. The grand prize winner, together with the remainder of the top 3 finalists, will be announced at a special #HerPerfectPitch event on Friday, 11 September 2026.

Over the past five years, Her Perfect Pitch has become a powerful platform for women with big ideas, ambitious businesses and stories worth sharing. As the campaign enters its fifth season, Jacaranda FM and First For Women are once again opening the door for female entrepreneurs to gain valuable business support, access meaningful mentorship and put their businesses in front of a powerful national audience. For those who have a business with the potential to make an impact, this could be your moment to make your pitch count.

For more information, updates, and inspiring stories from past winners, visit www.jacarandafm.com, tune into Jacaranda FM or listen online.



