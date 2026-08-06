South Africa
Marketing & Media Radio & Audio
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsWomen's MonthCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVWorld PR DayIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

University of PretoriaUnited StationsHelmOnPoint PRThinkerneurDentsuMultiChoiceOFM RadioMscsportsTBWABrave GroupThe Up&Up GroupGagasi FMM+C Saatchi AbelJacaranda FMEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Hot 102.7FM and Hot Cares invest in the future of one of Joburg’s most remarkable women’s shelters

    Every Mandela Day, Hot Cares looks for organisations where a single investment can create a lasting ripple effect. This year, that search led to the Frida Hartley Shelter in Yeoville.
    Issued by HOT 102.7FM
    6 Aug 2026
    Hot 102.7FM and Hot Cares invest in the future of one of Joburg&#x2019;s most remarkable women&#x2019;s shelters

    Founded in 1922, Frida Hartley is one of Johannesburg's oldest shelters for vulnerable women, but its true distinction lies in its philosophy. One of the few shelters where mothers can remain with their children while rebuilding their lives, it provides counselling, childcare, career guidance, financial literacy, computer training and employment support to help women regain independence.

    Many former residents have gone on to secure employment, establish independent homes and even return to support the shelter that helped them. It is a model built on empowerment rather than dependency.

    Hot 102.7FM and Hot Cares invest in the future of one of Joburg&#x2019;s most remarkable women&#x2019;s shelters

    "When Hot Cares chooses an organisation, we don't simply look at need," says Carmen Rocha, Director of Hot Cares NPC. "We look for organisations that are exceptionally well run, financially responsible and genuinely changing lives. Frida Hartley is exactly that."

    Led by Cheryl Hlabane, who left the corporate world to dedicate herself to vulnerable women and children, the shelter has become far more than temporary accommodation. It is a home where families regain stability, confidence and hope.

    Rather than trying to reinvent an organisation that already works exceptionally well, Hot Cares focused on removing the barriers preventing it from doing even more.

    Hot 102.7FM and Hot Cares invest in the future of one of Joburg&#x2019;s most remarkable women&#x2019;s shelters

    More than R340,000 was invested in projects that will benefit residents for years to come. The shelter received replacement laptops for digital skills training and job applications following a recent break-in, expanded solar infrastructure to improve energy resilience which now protects the shelter from prolonged power outages ensuring critical services such as security, refrigeration and food storage can continue.

    Following a devastating break-in that left residents without reliable hot water, the shelter also received a new gas geyser, gas infrastructure and replacement cooking facilities, restoring essential daily services for mothers, children and the wider community and improvements to the baby daycare to better support mothers attending training and job interviews.

    Hot 102.7FM and Hot Cares invest in the future of one of Joburg&#x2019;s most remarkable women&#x2019;s shelters

    Residents also received new bedding, towels, winter pyjamas, reusable sanitary products and other essential items that restore both comfort and dignity.

    Perhaps the most significant investment came at the end of the day.

    Several years ago, the shelter commissioned a survey confirming that a reliable underground water source existed beneath the property. A borehole had long formed part of Cheryl's vision for the future, but, like many worthwhile projects in the non-profit sector, funding simply wasn't available. The day's biggest announcement was a commitment of R75,000 towards drilling and installing a borehole. Combined with the upgraded solar system, it will reduce operating costs while ensuring reliable access to water for both the shelter and the surrounding community.

    "This was never about renovating a building," says Lloyd Madurai, managing director of Hot 102.7FM. "It was about investing in an organisation with an extraordinary track record so that every donation stretches further, every programme becomes stronger and every woman who comes here has an even better chance of building an independent future."

    For Hot Cares, that's what Mandela Day is all about. Not simply helping organisations survive but helping exceptional organisations thrive.



    Share this article
    HOT 102.7FM
    HOT 102.7FM is Joburg's newest commercial radio station, broadcasting to the greater Johannesburg area and beyond on a powerful 10-kilowatt transmitter. The station's music format of "Old Skool and R&B" is complemented by a line-up of the best presenters, entertaining, amusing and compelling content, including pertinent, relevant news and traffic information.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz