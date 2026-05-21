On the Wings of Hope. Hot Cares and the Children’s Flight give 500 children the gift of flight

And Hot Cares is proud to be a part of it. Hot Cares exists for one reason, to make a real, meaningful difference in the lives of people and animals across the community through the four pillars of humanitarian and welfare, healthcare and medical, education, and animal welfare. And The Children’s Flight certainly ticks all the right boxes when it comes to making an impact in the most unforgettable way.

Founded in 2016 by Felix and Belinda Gosher, The Children’s Flight’s mission is to Fly, Feed, Love and Inspire. Starting with just 150 children a decade ago, this extraordinary annual event has given the gift of the skies and transformed the lives of almost 6,000 young lives.

Every child who stepped onto the tarmac carried a story. Orphaned, abandoned, terminally ill, living with disabilities, recovering from trauma, many arrived not knowing what to expect. But they left with the memory of looking down at the world from above and knowing that the sky is not a limit, but a beginning.

From nerves to pride

Hot 102.7FM broadcast live from the airfield on the morning of the event, taking listeners across Johannesburg directly into the heart of the action from 9am to 12pm. For three hours, Joburg got to be part of the fun, sharing in the nerves, the excitement and, ultimately, the growing sense of pride in each of the children. By the time the broadcast wrapped, fears had been conquered, friendships had been forged, and memories had been made.

"It’s the most amazing thing to witness the transformation in these kids," said Hot 102.7FM managing director, Lloyd Madurai. "These children arrive a little bit scared, a little bit unsure, but they leave having experienced something that they'll carry for the rest of their lives — the understanding that the world is bigger, kinder and filled with more possibilities than they ever imagined. And that’s all thanks to our loyal and generous listeners and supporters.”

A community that makes it possible

The Children's Flight is a testament to what happens when people choose to show up. Volunteer pilots, generous businesses, dedicated organisations, and community members all came together to make the day far more than a flight. Beyond the aircraft, children

enjoyed entertainment, a dedicated play area, food, snacks, goody bags, and the rare opportunity to simply be children — free, celebrated, and cared for.

Hot Cares has proudly stood behind the initiative for five years, sponsoring the safety fencing that secures the children's green zone and contributing to the play area that keeps every child safe and engaged throughout the day. It’s a partnership that reflects everything Hot Cares stands for, from an ongoing commitment to meaningful community partnerships to a passion for showing up where it matters most and making a real difference.

As the last aircraft touched down and the day came to an end, 500 children could look back on their day with a sense of achievement and wonder. “The day is about so much more than flying,” concludes Madurai. “It‘s about opening young minds to possibility, uplifting spirits, building confidence, and giving children a moment to step away from the realities they face daily. It truly is a privilege to be part of that.”



