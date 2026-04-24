Hot 102.7FM hits no.1 again in Media and Telecoms in Growth Champions 2026

For Hot 102.7FM, back-to-back appearances in this ranking are not coincidental. They are the measurable output of a business model built on clarity of positioning, disciplined execution, and a refusal to chase trends at the expense of fundamentals.

Strategy first, growth follows

From the outset, Hot 102.7FM was built around a clear, strategic vision. That focus has paid off, particularly with Gauteng’s upper income demographic. According to the latest BrandMapp research released earlier this year, 46% of Hot 102.7FM listeners earned between R40k and R100k per month in 2025. BrandMapp also revealed that Hot 102.7FM has enjoyed 122% growth in just three years, increasing listenership from 320,000 in 2022 to 710,000 in 2025.

The station’s strategic focus translates directly into commercial value. Advertisers seeking access to high-income consumers have a precisely targeted vehicle. The station’s revenue model is built on delivering a return on investment, something founder and managing director Lloyd Madurai describes as non-negotiable.

“I am passionate about creating a business that delivers consistent value for partners and advertisers,” says Lloyd Madurai, managing director of Hot 102.7FM. “And that means creating content and shows that our audience fall in love with every single day. When our listeners love what we do, our audience grows, and so does the value we deliver to advertisers.”

That audience response is clear. Last year, the station won Commercial Station of the Year at the 2025 Telkom Radio Awards and made a clean sweep at the 2025 Best of Joburg, Best of Ekurhuleni, and Best of Pretoria Readers’ Choice Awards. Further, the BrandMapp research indicates that Hot 102.7FM has strengthened its commercial footprint to 11%, positioning Hot 102.7FM as the sixth largest station in the region.

The station’s commitment to its audiences has also translated where it matters most, in the income statement. Hot 102.7FM reached profitability in its first year of operation. The growth since has been sufficient not only to qualify for the Growth Champions ranking but to place among its top performers, a distinction that required sustaining a CAGR above 10% over a multi-year period.

Independence as a competitive advantage

One of the Growth Champions criteria is that qualifying companies must be operationally independent, not subsidiaries or branch offices. Independence has shaped Hot 102.7FM’s ability to make fast, focused decisions without the friction of a large corporate structure.

It has also kept the growth genuinely organic. There have been no acquisitions, no roll-ups, no financial engineering. What the station has built has been built through product, people, and positioning.

A business model with room to scale

Hot 102.7FM’s growth trajectory is now being matched by a new phase of investment across the business. This includes a move into new, purpose-built studios that reflect both the scale the station has achieved and its ambitions for what comes next.

At the same time, the station continues to strengthen its on-air lineup and expand its presence through strategic partnerships across multiple environments, extending the reach of the brand beyond traditional broadcast, including digital.

“We’re entering a really exciting phase of growth for the business,” says Madurai. “It’s about building a station that continues to attract top talent, grows a loyal listenership, and delivers a product people and advertisers genuinely want to be part of.”

Recognition that reflects the numbers

The Growth Champions process is rigorous by design. Statista’s analysts validate all revenue figures against tax records and audited financials, which means the ranking carries weight that self-reported industry surveys do not. For a business like Hot 102.7FM, that independent validation confirms that the growth is real, sustained, and built on solid commercial foundations.

Hot 102.7FM also holds the distinction of being the only radio station and one of very few media businesses, to appear in the ranking, demonstrating how the station is at the forefront of relevant, contemporary media.

“I’ve been intentional from day one about the kind of business I am building,” says Madurai. “A world-class radio station, underpinned by clear strategy and disciplined execution and made possible by a team that believes in the vision. That’s what drives sustainable growth.”

About Hot 102.7FM

Hot 102.7FM is a multi-award-winning commercial radio station based in Johannesburg, known for premium programming, an ‘Old Skool’ & R&B-driven format, and a loyal, highly engaged audience. The station continues to build on its momentum, including being named 2025 Commercial Radio Station of the Year at the Telkom Radio Awards. Hot 102.7FM partners with brands to deliver credible, context-led campaigns that convert attention into action.



