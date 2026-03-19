Hot 102.7FM MD Lloyd Madurai reappointed to global grand jury of the New York Festivals Radio Awards

Lloyd Madurai, founder and managing director at Hot 102.7FM

Madurai returns to the global panel as one of more than 100 leading audio professionals from 20 countries selected to shape the future of international audio. His inclusion places a South African commercial radio leader among executives and creators from major international media organisations, including BBC Radio, SiriusXM Radio, Radio-Canada and Swedish Radio, entrusted with evaluating the world’s best radio, podcast and audio content.

A broadcast specialist with 34 years of experience in radio and the youngest inductee into the South African Radio Hall of Fame, Madurai’s reappointment reflects the growing international credibility of South African radio leadership.

From Johannesburg to the world

Madurai’s appointment signals a clear milestone for the station: Hot 102.7FM is no longer only a high-performing local player, but a globally acknowledged audio brand with leadership credibility at the highest level.

Under Madurai’s direction, Hot 102.7FM has become South Africa’s fastest-growing commercial radio station, reaching 710,000 regular listeners and achieving an 11% footprint in Gauteng. In late 2025, the station was named Commercial Radio Station of the Year at the Telkom Radio Awards, recognising both programming excellence and commercial impact.

His presence on the NYF grand jury reinforces the station’s strategic positioning as a brand that blends legendary talent, premium audience engagement and measurable advertiser results with class-leading content standards.

This milestone carries a powerful message: a Johannesburg-born radio station is helping judge the best audio storytelling on the global stage.

“Radio and audio storytelling are evolving faster than ever, whether you’re listening via broadcast, podcasts, digital platforms or global streaming,” says Madurai. “What makes the New York Festivals unique is that it recognises the creativity and craft that drive that evolution. Being part of the grand jury means helping set the benchmark for what world-class audio looks and sounds like.”

The New York Festivals Radio Awards grand jury evaluates entries across production values, creative execution, writing, direction, achievement of purpose and audience relevance, benchmarks that mirror the standards the station applies daily to its own programming.

“We’ve always appreciated the fact that our listeners trust us with their time and our advertisers trust us with their brands,” says Madurai. “Being part of global conversations about the future of audio is incredibly exciting, because we’re focused on creating radio people genuinely care about. When one of the world’s most respected radio institutions extends that same trust to us, it’s something our listeners and our team can be proud of.”

Madurai’s reappointment confirms what audiences, advertisers and industry peers increasingly recognise: Hot 102.7FM is led by a professional and entrepreneur whose influence extends well beyond South Africa and whose voice carries weight on the world stage.

As the station continues its upward trajectory, the reappointment reinforces that its momentum is being driven by visionary leadership, fearless creativity and an uncompromising commitment to excellence.



