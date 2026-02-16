Telkom Q3 profit rises as data demand fuels mobile revenue growth

Telecommunications group Telkom on Monday, 16 February, reported an 8.4% increase in third‑quarter core profit, supported by ongoing cost‑cutting measures and a 7.2% rise in mobile service revenue as consumers continued to buy more data bundles.

Shoppers walk past a branch of South Africa's mobile operator Telkom in Johannesburg, South Africa, on 4 February 2026. Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

Telkom, majority owned by the government, said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to R3.2bn ($200.96m), with the EBITDA margin expanding to 29.1% in the three months to 31 December compared to the same quarter in 2024.