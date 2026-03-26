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    Terry Bell: Celebrated South African journalist passes away at 84

    The legendary South African author, labour commentator, journalist, and political activist, Terry Bell, has passed away at the age of 84 after an illness, his family confirmed on Wednesday.
    26 Mar 2026
    26 Mar 2026
    Terry Bell has died. Source: X.
    Terry Bell has died. Source: X.

    Bell’s illustrious journalism career began in the 1960s with publications under the Amalgamated Press, before moving on to the Rand Daily Mail, Sunday Times, and Sunday Express.

    His commitment to political activism started in his youth when he was recruited for underground operations by the late ANC member Joe Gqabi. Bell spent 27 years in exile and, with his late wife, established the anti-apartheid movement in New Zealand in 1972. Both also taught at SAMAFO in Tanzania.

    Family spokesperson, Matsunyane, says, “The family of Terry Bell are sad to announce his passing this morning (Wednesday) while on a family holiday trip with his daughter and his son-in-law. Terry Bell was an anti-apartheid activist and writer who was a former political detainee who spent 27 yrs in exile. He and his wife, who died last year in June, established the anti-apartheid movement in New Zealand in 1972, and they were both teachers at SAMAFO in Tanzania. He was a regular commentator on issues of labour in SA media, always with a deep empathy for marginalised communities.”

    Read more: media, journalist, news, Terry Bell, passed away, died, author
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