MDDA Digital Skills Workshop strengthens community media for a digital future

The Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA) successfully hosted a Digital Skills Workshop in Rivonia, Sandton from 16 to 19 March 2026. The four-day training programme was specifically designed for MDDA-funded projects for the 2026/27 financial year, bringing together participants from both broadcasting and print community media sectors.

The workshop formed part of the MDDA’s ongoing commitment to strengthening the sustainability of community and small commercial media by equipping them with relevant digital skills to navigate an increasingly evolving media landscape.

Setting the foundation for digital transformation

The workshop commenced with welcome remarks from MDDA chief executive officer, Shoeshoe Qhu, and executive project manager, Mzuvukile Kashe. Both emphasised the importance of digital capacity building in ensuring that media organisations remain relevant and competitive.

Qhu highlighted the need for innovation and skills development, stating: “There is room and space to develop platforms, we need the right skills. Money alone is not enough.”

The programme was designed as a practical and interactive experience, enabling participants to engage in hands-on learning and collaborative sessions focused on strengthening their digital capabilities.

Exploring digital tools and industry insights

On the second day, participants actively engaged with key digital tools and strategies required to navigate the ever-changing digital media environment.

Reflections from participants highlighted the value of the workshop. Alucious Motsumi, executive producer of Star FM, shared insights on the impact of the training, noting its importance in enhancing digital understanding and improving operations within community media organisations.

Building strong digital platforms

Day three, led by Kalavadakken, focused on website development and management. Participants explored practical approaches to building effective websites, improving content optimisation, and increasing online traffic.

The session encouraged engagement through discussions and questions, equipping participants with actionable strategies to strengthen their online presence and support digital growth.

The final day of the workshop, marked the successful conclusion of the programme. The sessions focused on critical areas such as Digital Marketing and Revenue Diversification, Cybersecurity and Data Protection, and Emerging Technologies in digital media.

These topics were designed to provide participants with the tools and strategies needed to adapt, innovate, and remain competitive in a rapidly changing media environment.

Throughout the four-day programme, participants were encouraged to apply the knowledge gained within their respective organisations, including radio stations, publications, and other media platforms. The workshop not only focused on skills development but also aimed to drive long-term impact, sustainability, and audience growth.

The MDDA remains committed to empowering community media practitioners by promoting access to information, supporting media diversity, and enabling digital transformation across South Africa’s media landscape.



