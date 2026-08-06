75% of South African women journalists face cyberbullying, Sanef study finds

A Sanef study has found that 75% of South African women journalists experience online bullying and misogyny, warning that the industry’s long-standing “glass ceiling” has evolved into a deeply entrenched cyber ceiling.

Report launch

The launch of Glass Ceilings 2026 takes place on 6 August 2026 at Emoyeni, Johannesburg. As Sanef celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2026, this project is a call to action for more diversity in media.

The Glass Ceilings 2026: Women in South African media is edited by Glenda Daniels, professor of Media Studies, Wits University, also Sanef’s SG. The book contains 10 chapters, through a powerful cacophony of voices from civil society, editors, activists, lawyers and academics: Katy Katopodis, Phathiswa Magopeni, Ferial Haffajee, Paula Fray, Lizette Rabe, Patricia Handley, Makhosazana Zwane-Siguqa, Kirsten Pearson, Dinesh Balliah, Bongekile Macupe, Sophie Smit, Tina Power, Judy Sandison, Kate Skinner, and Kathy Magrobi, who are all driving change.

“The purported Glass Ceiling has changed from a concrete ceiling to a cyber ceiling. Especially today in the era of AI, this study proves that the time for action is far overdue,” emeritus professor at Stellenbosch University, Lizette Rabe, researcher/author on the first Glass Ceiling in 2006, writing in 2026.

One of the first women journalists in South Africa to crack the Glass Ceiling to become editor-in-chief of a national paper, Paula Fray, wrote this about Cybermisogyny: “…this is not incidental. It is systematic. It’s shaping who speaks, who withdraws and who ultimately leaves the profession”.

Editor of the book, Glenda Daniels said: “When women do not participate fully in the media, it results in a profound loss of diversity. This undermines the media’s vital democratic role as a public good.”

Some of the key findings

The rise of cybermisogyny: of 111 women surveyed, 75% confirm the existence of cyberbullying and cybermisogyny.

The cyber ceiling: cybermisogyny is now a confirmed reality. In the 2018 study, it was categorised as an “emerging” trend, and it did not feature at all in the 2006 inaugural study.

Race and gender: Black African women are leaving newsrooms at notable rates. They report feeling humiliated, sidelined, and overlooked, with their promotions often treated with suspicion. The old boys club is now an African boys club from which women often seek protection but don’t get it, wrote Bongekile Macupe who witnesses a “recycling” of the same group of black African men into editorship roles at national publications.

The gender pay gap: More than 60% of respondents in the survey believe a gender pay gap exists within their organisations, noting they are paid less than men with equivalent experience and qualifications.

The ‘Old Boys Network’: About 58% of women report that the network prevails alongside general gender bias, including antiquated notions that “soft beats” are for women, and “hard beats” are for men.

The new ‘Old Girls Network': Some respondents perceive an “Old Girls Network” in operation, suggesting that senior women occasionally align with male power structures. However, they also note that these alliances offer no protection from online vilification.

Legal protections: While South Africa has a robust constitutional framework, and even several laws addressing harassment and cybercrime, there are significant gaps in enforcement, platform regulation and institutional support. Addressing digital threats, therefore, requires a coordinated response involving governments, media organisations, civil society and technology companies. Without such action, the digital public sphere is an increasingly hostile environment for women journalists and a barrier to press freedom.

Rise of SLAPP suits: About 42% of survey respondents feel that Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPP) suits are not gender specific. However, the impact on women is often amplified, Dinesh Balliah wrote. One respondent in the 2026 survey notes: “SLAPP lawsuits meant to intimidate journalists can affect anyone, but I think women often feel the impact more; they’re more vulnerable to reputation attacks and financial pressure, which can make it harder to speak out … the consequences can be tougher for women.”

Contact: Dzudzien@sanef.org.za to purchase the book.