So Interactive delivers strategic digital realignment for FAM

There’s an uncomfortable truth about growth: if the brand doesn’t evolve as fast as the business, the gap doesn’t stay invisible for long.

When Fabian Architects and MAKE Studio merged in 2015, the practice evolved into a multi-disciplinary force spanning architecture, interiors, planning and concept development. But online, the experience told a different story.

When a business matures, its digital presence must do more than showcase projects. It must signal cohesion, especially in sectors where clients are investing millions. FAM engaged So Interactive to close that gap. For So Interactive, the project was an exercise in rebuilding the digital foundation

by aligning the structure, narrative, and visual direction with the firm FAM had already become.

Closing the gap

FAM had been operating as one studio for almost a decade and the business was aligned in reality, but the digital presence still felt like a compromise between two former studios.

FAM speaks about architecture as the shaping of lived experience rather than the production of objects. That belief had to be embedded in the structure of the website itself: how users encounter work, how disciplines intersect, and how context is framed. So Interactive’s engagement began with dismantling inherited assumptions. Before a single visual decision was made, the digital architecture was re-mapped to reflect how FAM actually wins work, delivers projects, and presents capability.

“FAM had already done the hard part internally,” says Darren Mansour, founder and director of So Interactive. “Their disciplines and teams were aligned, but a lot of firms underestimate what their website is signalling. For a developer or investor, disconnect registers instantly. We needed the digital experience to communicate operational unity without having to say it outright.”

“We focused on alignment at a systems level,” he continues, “Including how work is categorised, how disciplines intersect, and how information is prioritised. Once that framework mirrors the way the studio actually delivers projects, the confidence becomes implicit.”

A system that reflects the business

So Interactive used this as an opportunity to define FAM’s voice, vision, and value through design, while the UX strategy began with the commercial reality. When a potential client lands on an architecture website, they’re not looking for inspiration. They want to know: Have you done this before? At this scale?In this sector? The structure had to answer that.

The strategy centred on cohesion by simplifying the structure, amplifying storytelling, and designing a system that allows FAM to evolve their digital presence. A modular content framework and bold, editorial-style visuals help showcase the studio’s versatility, while subtle UX cues guide users through an intuitive journey.

The site was rebuilt, rethinking structure, flow, and visual direction. The result is a sleek, responsive platform built in Webflow with a fully integrated CMS that gives FAM full control over content, case studies, and future updates. The design system balances minimalism with impact, using scale, typography, and imagery to showcase a wide range of work, from large-scale developments to personal, detail-driven interiors.

It’s a considered digital space that reflects who FAM is: creative, versatile, and built for what's next.

What an outdated presence is costing you

“If your business has evolved but your digital presence hasn’t, you’re leaving questions on the table. In this market, unanswered questions cost you,” says Mansour. “Our role was to realign FAM’s presence with who the firm is today. Once the digital layer reflects how the studio actually operates, work speaks for itself sooner.”

That observation isn’t limited to architecture. Any growing business hits a moment where revenue increases, capability expands, and teams integrate. While the internal engine may become more coordinated, an outdated website creates friction.

In competitive markets, blurred signals are expensive. For FAM, alignment meant digitally resolving a decade-old merger. For other businesses, it may mean confronting growth that outpaced branding, services that sprawled, or a narrative written for a different version of the company. If your business has outgrown its digital presence, the cost is already showing

To learn more about So Interactive’s approach to digital realignment, visit the So Interactive website.



