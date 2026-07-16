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    Richfield digital experience earns the Mark Awards 2026 shortlisting

    So Interactive has been shortlisted in the User Experience (UX) category at the 2026 Mark Awards for its work on the Richfield website, "A Platform Designed to Turn Uncertainty into Action."
    Issued by So Interactive
    16 Jul 2026
    16 Jul 2026
    Richfield digital experience earns the Mark Awards 2026 shortlisting

    For prospective students, a website is often one of the first and most important interactions they have with an institution and a defining part of their overall customer experience.

    When that digital experience is confusing or fragmented, uncertainty grows. When it is clear, intuitive, and designed around genuine user needs, it gives people the confidence to take the next step.

    That challenge was central to So Interactive’s work for Richfield. The agency set out to rethink how prospective students navigate a complex, high-stakes decision, using strategic UX design to turn uncertainty into informed action.

    The Richfield website was reimagined as an intuitive, user-first digital experience that makes information easier to understand and the journey towards enrollment easier to navigate. Rather than treating the website as a standalone touchpoint, the project approached it as an integral part of the broader customer experience.

    The shortlisting reinforces a principle at the heart of So Interactive’s work: customers do not separate a brand from its website, content, technology, or service interactions. They experience these elements as one connected journey. Creating better customer experiences therefore requires every digital interaction to work together with clarity and purpose.

    “Being shortlisted reflects the strength of the collaboration between our strategy, design, and development teams,” said Darren Mansour, Managing Director of So Interactive. “The Richfield project shows what is possible when digital experience is approached as a meaningful part of the customer experience, not simply as a design exercise. It’s rewarding to see that work recognised.”

    The winners of The Mark Awards 2026 will be announced at an awards ceremony in Franschhoek, Western Cape, on 12 September 2026.

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    So Interactive
    We are an independent digital creative agency that was established in 2007. We focus on creating brand experiences that engage people online and offline. Through innovation, experience and knowledge we have the right skills to deliver impact for brands and business.
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