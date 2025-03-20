Richfield’s new campaign celebrates the power of learning on your own terms

The digital experience agency, So Interactive, has launched a powerful online learning campaign for Richfield, inspired by real student journeys.

In South Africa, the road to tertiary education is paved with challenges. Limited access, financial barriers, and life’s daily responsibilities make it difficult for many to pursue on-campus studies.

Recognising this, Richfield has long championed online learning as the solution that unlocks access for those determined to advance their education on their own terms. Richfield partnered with creative agency So Interactive to develop a campaign that not only highlights the benefits of online learning, but also resonates with the lived experiences of real students.

“Online learning is an essential driver of educational access and social progress,” says Clea Dias, group marketing director at Richfield’s holding company, Growth Ten. “It removes the limitations of geography, time, and personal circumstance, giving students the freedom to build their future on their own terms.”

A message that reflects real life

So Interactive immersed themselves in Richfield’s student community by drawing insight from a nationwide bursary competition that invited entrants to share their stories of overcoming obstacles to pursue higher education.

The heartfelt submissions gave So Interactive’s team a rich foundation of real-world narratives to work from, and revealed a common theme: the path to education is rarely linear. So Interactive translated this insight into a clear strategic positioning that framed Richfield’s online learning as a solution built for real life, with all its twists, turns, and detours.

"Our process is designed to go deeper than just messaging or design," explains Darren Mansour, director at So Interactive. "We focus on building insight-driven platforms that connect brands to people in meaningful ways. By listening to real student experiences, we uncovered a simple but powerful truth: life isn’t a straight line, and neither is learning."

This insight became the foundation for the campaign, which was brought to life through a combination of strategic thinking, human-centred storytelling, and bold execution.

Creativity that connects

The visual identity of the campaign is driven by linear design elements that bring the message to life. This creative was rolled out across high-impact out-of-home media in commuter zones and urban centres, along with a targeted digital campaign and online landing page.

The social media campaign launched across Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn with messaging tailored to different life stages, speaking to gap-year students exploring their next move, mid-career professionals looking to upskill, and parents balancing study with family life.

As a digital experience and creative partner, So Interactive continues to connect brands like Richfield to audiences in ways that are purposeful, relevant, and human. From research and insight generation, to creative execution and multi-channel rollout, So Interactive brings together strategy, creativity, and technology to develop campaigns that make a real impact.

Their latest campaign is a reflection of the agency’s commitment to building work that not only looks good but works hard to move people, shift perceptions, and drive results.

