#BehindtheCampaign: Wednesday: The perfect day to drive a Hyundai
If you’ve spotted the surge of outdoor media teasing the return of Wednesday - Netflix’s hit spin-off of the legendary Addams Family franchise - you’re not alone.
Retroviral’s CCO, Mike Sharman, explains that Netflix has been very active in the out-of-home (OOH) space.
The show Wednesday has several OOH sites dedicated to it in Johannesburg and Cape Town, and that was the spark for a tactical moment.
“So many people are talking about the show based on Netflix’s OOH and digital spend.
“Currently, Wednesday the show is on most of the entertainment news sites and people are talking about the show. So, it is part of the cultural zeitgeist."
A cheeky opportunity
“The show - and its massive marketing push - presented us with a timely and cheeky opportunity,” says Tshiamo Tladi, marketing director at Hyundai South Africa.
“It also helps that the day of the week rhymes with Hyundai. It was too good to ignore.”
By tapping into this cultural buzz, Hyundai proves once again that the brand is not only about reliability and value but also knows how to have fun with its place in South African life.
Off the back of that, so many people still do not know how to pronounce Hyundai.
“Also, test drive messaging is pretty vanilla, now on the day of launch, we can take this moment and have a play on words that Wednesday is a great day to drive a Hyundai without any infringements,” adds Sharman.
Credits
Team:
Retroviral
CCO: Mike Sharman
MD: Pippa Misplon
CS: Nomkhosi Twala
CD: Koketso Masisi, Kgothatso Maditse,
CD: Garth Manthé (Retroviral AI Lab)
Hyundai SA:
Tshiamo Tladi - marketing director
Nontokozo Biyam - brand manager
Aubrey Ratsoma
Tshepo Rabosiwana - assistant brand manager
