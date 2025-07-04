South Africa
    #BehindtheCampaign: Wednesday: The perfect day to drive a Hyundai

    This week, car manufacturer, Hyundai hijacked a pop culture moment to remind South Africans why it remains one of the country’s most trusted car brands.
    6 Aug 2025
    6 Aug 2025
    Car manufacturer Hyundai has hijacked a pop culture moment (Image supplied)
    Car manufacturer Hyundai has hijacked a pop culture moment (Image supplied)

    If you’ve spotted the surge of outdoor media teasing the return of Wednesday - Netflix’s hit spin-off of the legendary Addams Family franchise - you’re not alone.

    Retroviral’s CCO, Mike Sharman, explains that Netflix has been very active in the out-of-home (OOH) space.

    The show Wednesday has several OOH sites dedicated to it in Johannesburg and Cape Town, and that was the spark for a tactical moment.

    “So many people are talking about the show based on Netflix’s OOH and digital spend.

    “Currently, Wednesday the show is on most of the entertainment news sites and people are talking about the show. So, it is part of the cultural zeitgeist."

    A cheeky opportunity

    “The show - and its massive marketing push - presented us with a timely and cheeky opportunity,” says Tshiamo Tladi, marketing director at Hyundai South Africa.

    “It also helps that the day of the week rhymes with Hyundai. It was too good to ignore.”

    By tapping into this cultural buzz, Hyundai proves once again that the brand is not only about reliability and value but also knows how to have fun with its place in South African life.

    Off the back of that, so many people still do not know how to pronounce Hyundai.

    “Also, test drive messaging is pretty vanilla, now on the day of launch, we can take this moment and have a play on words that Wednesday is a great day to drive a Hyundai without any infringements,” adds Sharman.

    Credits

    Team:
    Retroviral
    CCO: Mike Sharman
    MD: Pippa Misplon
    CS: Nomkhosi Twala
    CD: Koketso Masisi, Kgothatso Maditse,
    CD: Garth Manthé (Retroviral AI Lab)

    Hyundai SA:
    Tshiamo Tladi - marketing director
    Nontokozo Biyam - brand manager
    Aubrey Ratsoma
    Tshepo Rabosiwana - assistant brand manager

    car branding, out of home, Hyundai, Netflix, OOH, Retroviral, Mike Sharman, Tshiamo Tladi
