    EchoHouse: Johnnie Walker's creative and digital agency in Southern, Western and Central Africa

    EchoHouse has been appointed Johnnie Walker’s digital and creative agency across Southern, Western and Central Africa, a significant milestone for the African-based 360 marketing agency.
    Issued by BA:KO by EchoHouse
    26 Aug 2025
    Johnnie Walker, the world’s best-selling Scotch whisky, is a flagship brand in Diageo's global portfolio.

    EchoHouse, which is focused on strategising and executing pan-African marketing solutions for brands, received additional appointments from Diageo to manage creative and digital for the Casamigos and The Singleton accounts in the same Southern, Western, and Central Africa. This further reaffirmed EchoHouse’s place as experts in pan-African marketing communications.

    Johnnie Walker, the world’s best-selling Scotch whisky brand, is a leading brand within Diageo’s portfolio, which includes over 200 brands in more than 180 countries. This achievement reflects EchoHouse’s growing presence in the industry and its ability to deliver effective marketing solutions tailored to the African market.

    To effectively execute on this regional account, EchoHouse has created a special business unit called BA:KO By EchoHouse, with the sole mandate of implementing this pan-African account.

    A competitive win in a dynamic market

    Diageo, a global leader in premium drinks, sought an agency partner capable of driving the Johnnie Walker brand forward in Africa. Following a competitive pitch process involving several leading agencies, EchoHouse won the account, further strengthening Diageo’s foothold in the African market. EchoHouse’s appointment signals the increasing importance of local expertise in crafting market-relevant strategies.

    EchoHouse’s specialised immersion in youth culture (including access to the largest youth network in Africa), consumer insights, and digital marketing played a pivotal role in securing the account. With an established presence in multiple African countries, the agency brings a unique perspective on how to connect with diverse consumer segments across the continent.

    Bridging worlds through cultural intelligence

    EchoHouse is embarking on a mission to close the gap between global brands and African markets, offering international businesses the strategic and cultural insight needed to succeed.

    EchoHouse provides:

    • Market understanding: a deep knowledge of African youth culture and consumer behaviour, ensuring campaigns are not just translated but adapted to resonate locally.

    • Creative excellence: a track record of innovative, insight-driven campaigns that drive brand growth and engagement.

    • Pan-African reach: EchoHouse Africa’s established presence in Ghana, South Africa, Nigeria, Liberia, Côte d’Ivoire, Benin, and Sierra Leone, providing continent-wide access to an extensive network, as well as localised execution.

    “This partnership represents exactly what EchoHouse is working towards, which is to connect iconic global brands to the pulse of African markets,” says EchoHouse’s founder and CEO, Beryl Agyekum Ayaaba. “Our win was about the authentic creative concepts; it was about demonstrating our unique ability to translate international brand values through a distinct African lens. With EchoHouse Africa’s 17-year foundation and presence in several countries, the BA:KO By EchoHouse team is leveraging years of experience, authenticity, and quality in engaging today’s sophisticated African consumers.”

    Johnnie Walker’s growth strategy in Africa

    The African spirits market is experiencing significant growth, with premium whisky consumption rising among the continent’s expanding middle class. With changing consumer preferences and increasing sophistication in taste, the Johnny Walker brand is looking to leverage EchoHouse’s expertise to connect with new demographics while maintaining its premium positioning.

    This partnership marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for both EchoHouse, Johnnie Walker, and Diageo as a whole, in the African market. Looking ahead, as markets across the continent continue to grow, the demand for agencies that can bridge global brand strategies with local cultural contexts will only increase.

    “Our approach will combine data-driven insights with cultural intelligence and community building,” explains Ayaaba. “We will be measuring success not just in traditional metrics, but in how effectively we help Johnnie Walker become part of authentic moments that matter to African consumers,” she said.

