World Aids Day 2025: WhatsApp AI companions transform SA's Aids response

In addition to highly effective treatments like Lenacapavir, technology is central to South Africa’s HIV/Aids response. “Technology is no longer a ‘nice-to-have’ in the HIV response; it’s central. Young people live on their phones. If our solutions aren’t where they are, we are going to miss them,” said Cleo Sokhela, the chief programmes officer at Shout-It-Now, who was speaking at the DREAMS close-out event in Johannesburg recently.

South Africa is observing World Aids Day 2025 on 1 December, under the theme “Overcoming Disruption: Transforming the AIDS Response.”

AI companions

She highlighted the introduction of digital companions, which has marked a step-change in HIV prevention, extending the reach of nurses and social workers and providing young people with private, judgment-free support 24/7.

Early insights from Shout-It-Now’s AI companion pilot, AIMEE, revealed a significant trend: many young people prefer opening up to an AI companion before approaching a nurse or counsellor, often because of stigma, fear of judgment, or the sensitivity of the issues they face.





Self-Cav rollout

The organisation is now supporting the national rollout of Self-Cav, an initiative of the Department of Health in partnership with Audere Africa.

Available on the NDoH B-Wise platform, Self-Cav is a free, 24/7 WhatsApp AI companion offering confidential guidance on HIV prevention and self-testing, PrEP, sexual and reproductive health, mental health, and GBV support.

“We see Self-Cav as a force multiplier in the HIV response,” Sokhela said.

“AI companions don’t replace nurses or counsellors — they extend them.

“For many young people, having a private, judgment-free space is what gets the conversation started.”

A young person can talk to an AI companion at midnight about PrEP, depression or an unsafe relationship, and within a few messages be linked to a clinic, a self-test kit or a mental health professional.

“When we pair tools like this with innovations such as twice-yearly Lenacapavir, we can accelerate progress toward 95-95-95 — especially for adolescents and young adults who are still at the highest risk in South Africa’s HIV epidemic,” said Sokhela.

No one left behind

The Department of Health highlighted the importance of the partnership.

“Shout-It-Now has helped bring youth-friendly HIV prevention, GBV support and SRH services to communities often hardest to reach.

“As we expand digital health tools like B-Wise, Self-Cav, and new HIV prevention options, Shout remains a key partner in ensuring no one is left behind,” said the department.

Sokhela said that South Africa has proven that when funds are invested properly, communities are listened to, and young people are trusted, HIV infections fall, and lives are saved.

“We cannot afford to slow down now. The future I see is one where a girl in a township, a boy on a campus, or a non-binary teen in a rural village can open WhatsApp, chat to an AI companion, get safe information, a free self-test kit, start PrEP or LEN if they choose, receive mental health support and live a full life free from HIV and violence.

“That future is within reach, but it will only happen if we continue to fund, innovate and stand together,” concluded Sokhela.