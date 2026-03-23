Fort Hare seeks exceptional media, PR and communications talent for 2 new strategic posts

The University of Fort Hare invites outstanding and established professionals in media, journalism, communications and public relations meeting qualification and experience criteria to review, consider and apply for newly created positions in institution’s Directorate for Marketing and Communications (D:MC).

These strategic posts form part of an important new phase in the institution’s efforts to further amplify its public voice, deepen storytelling while strengthening stakeholder communication across paid, earned, owned and social media (PESO) channels.

Manager: Media and communications

One of the vacancies now open is the Manager: Media and Communications. The minimum requirements for the position include an Honours degree in Communications, Public Relations, Journalism, English or a related field with a Master’s qualification being advantageous. Applicants need at least five years’ experience in media and communications as well as a non-negotiable five years’ in a management role in the same disciplines.

This is a strategic management role suited to an experienced communications professional to lead the University’s storytelling efforts and content agenda; strengthen media and stakeholder visibility; oversee strategic internal and external communications and lead a team of two writers, and the University’s social media and web content officer.

The role is intended for a professional of sound judgement, discipline and range, specifically someone able to operate at the intersection of strategy, reputation, storytelling and institutional leadership.

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Senior specialist: News writer

The second vacancy is Senior Specialist: News Writer. The minimum requirements for the post are an Honours qualification in Communications, Public Relations, Journalism, English or a related field, together with a minimum of five years’ relevant experience, including at least five years’ experience as a copywriter or journalist. A Master’s qualification in the mentioned disciplines will be advantageous.

This role is designed for an exceptional writer with strong journalistic instincts, editorial discipline and a sharp sense of news value. The ideal candidate will be required to produce a steady pipeline of compelling and authentic stories covering the domains of teaching and learning, research, community engagement, sport, student life, infrastructure and technology, people management and engagement.

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These new vacant posts arose from a broader organisational redesign process aimed at sharpening and honing the University’s communications focus.

“The University unbundled the communications function from the marketing unit to establish a dedicated and specialised media and communications Unit. This new unit will function alongside the marketing and recruitment, and stakeholder engagement units,” said JP Roodt, UFH director: marketing and communications.

At a time when reputation, visibility and trust matter more than ever in South African higher education, the University is seeking stronger and more specialised communication, Roodt said.

“These are not ordinary positions or vacancies. They are strategic appointments created to amplify, disrupt and reinvent how UFH is seen, understood and heard. We are looking for talented, self-starting professionals with sound judgement, strong values and the ability to perform in a demanding, challenging but rewarding environment.”

Roodt said the new roles offer more than professional advancement. “It is a rare opportunity to help shape the voice and visibility of an institution whose legacy, history and heritage are deeply woven into Black intellectualism, social justice and South Africa’s own journey of liberation and democracy.”

Successful incumbents will join a small and dynamic team with a proven record of excellence in higher education.

“For four consecutive years, the University’s marketing and communications directorate ranked number one among universities in the Eastern Cape for the number of MACE Excellence Awards received – awards widely regarded as the benchmark of excellence in higher education marketing, communication and advancement. In both 2024 and 2025, the Directorate also ranked joint third nationally for total awards won at MACE, alongside Stellenbosch University and the University of Pretoria.

“These achievements reflect recognised excellence across digital communications, stakeholder engagement, event management, content development, visual communication, issues management, community engagement, video production and communication research, underscoring the calibre of the environment in which incumbents will work,” he said.

The University of Fort Hare, with campuses in Alice, Bhisho and East London, offers an attractive remuneration package and the opportunity to contribute within a respected, purposeful and high-performing institutional environment.

Professionals with the experience, discipline and ambition to contribute meaningfully to the next phase of Fort Hare’s communications journey are invited to apply via careers section on the UFH website by 6 April 2026. Visit www.ufh.ac.za/careers for more information.



