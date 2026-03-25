CDH appoints new COO

Phetheni Nkuna has been appointed the new chief operating officer of Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr (CDH), effective 1 April 2026.

Phetheni Nkuna, new chief operating officer of Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr

In this role, Nkuna will oversee the firm’s operations across CDH’s offices in South Africa, Kenya, and Namibia, supporting the continued integration of its African operations.

Nkuna holds LLB and LLM degrees, a Certificate in Advanced Labour Law, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Business Administration, as well as a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS).

She joined CDH in October 2020 as a director in the Employment Law practice and was subsequently appointed director of executive management in June 2023. In this role, she oversaw several operational portfolios and worked closely with CDH CEO Brent Williams in advancing the firm’s strategic agenda.

Nkuna's appointment to the executive management office marked an important step in broadening her contribution beyond legal practice at a comparatively early stage of her leadership journey. Since stepping into the position, she has become an increasingly central architect of the firm’s strategic direction, and has played a pivotal role in shaping the firm’s operational strategy.

In her new role, Nkuna will continue to drive operational excellence, support both fee-earning and business services teams, while laying a strong foundation for the firm’s continued growth. She will also work closely with the firm’s executive leadership across its offices in South Africa, Kenya, and Namibia.

Beyond her operational leadership, Nkuna is deeply committed to advancing women in the workplace through mentorship and championing female wellness initiatives within the firm. The mentorship model she has helped shape at CDH plays a vital role in nurturing the next generation of legal talent, while reinforcing a culture of inclusivity and professional growth.

She has also been instrumental in implementing initiatives such as maternity coaching and creating spaces that promote psychological safety across the organisation. These initiatives reflect her vision for a sustainable and supportive workplace.

According Williams, Nkuna brings a rare and powerful combination of leadership and operational insight to the role.

"She has a deep and authentic understanding of what it means to practise law, combined with strong business, financial, and operational acumen. She has already demonstrated her ability to think strategically, lead decisively, and drive meaningful progress across the firm," says Williams.

"I am confident that, in her role as COO, she will continue to play a critical part in advancing CDH’s strategic priorities across our offices in South Africa, Kenya and Namibia."