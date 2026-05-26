Drake dropped. Brands scrambled. But one nailed it

When Drake dropped three new albums on the third Friday of May this year, South African brands responded predictably. Iceman, Habibti, and Maid of Honour arrived, and some local marketers jumped, some stumbled, and one big media brand had to quietly but quickly delete their post amid a social media flame war.

Skip, slip, fail. This sequence tells you almost everything you need to know about cultural marketing in this country right now.

The deletion said more than the original post

The Citizen reports that Drake’s Iceman trilogy dominated headlines and charts, with over 405,000 first-day streams from locals on platforms. “SABC1 jumped on the hype by posting a promotional image inspired by the Iceman album art: a rhinestone-gloved hand (inspired by Michael Jackson’s iconic crystal-covered glove) flashing a diamond-encrusted chain necklace.”

The post was obviously aimed at elbowing in on the buzz, but says The Citizen, it sparked an immediate and intense backlash. SABC1’s chill aesthetic of icy blues and glacier tones built over time, but was soon gone when the flames erupted on social media.

The backlash had nothing to do with the execution of the social content. The image was fine. The timing was fine. The problem was that the SABC1 walked blindly into a room without reading it first.

A public broadcaster mandated to support local South African music jumped on a cultural moment surrounding a globally famous Canadian artist, despite local musicians having spent years fighting for meaningful airtime. The audience did not need any explanation of context. They got it. And were immediately incensed.

This story is a great example of the response to cultural opportunism and what happens when you treat cultural marketing as a content convenience rather than a relationship conversation.

KFC SA and Skeem Saam were OK. But OK is not enough

Both brands read the moment. Both dropped posts that leaned into the Iceman aesthetic. Ice trays, freeze-frames, and cold-toned visuals were everywhere for a week after Drake’s drops. Both brands got social traction.

But there is a difference between content that performs and content that matters. A template post on the back of a trending moment drives impressions for 48 hours and disappears. It is a trifle that does not build anything. This is because it doesn’t say anything about the brand.

The Houston Texans, who did something different

The NFL’s Houston Texans posted a Drake lyric with a photo of an ice tray. It got shared everywhere.

Not because the post was clever, though it was. But because the Texans had cultural credibility built over the years. The NFL’s relationship with hip-hop is not a marketing decision. It is a reality that has been developing for over a decade, built through Super Bowl halftime shows and through players who are themselves cultural figures. We’re talking about a relationship here because the league stopped treating rap as a brand risk and started treating it as a shared language.

When they posted, it felt like a friend reacting. Not a brand capitalising. That feeling is not manufactured at 11 pm when the albums drop. It is built over years of genuine presence and understanding your audience in a way that makes you get them. We’re talking about extreme psychological visibility here.

The post nobody made

No ice company posted anything worth talking about.

The biggest album of the year is called Iceman. It was promoted by a 25-foot ice sculpture in downtown Toronto, which fans attacked with pickaxes. Iceman broke Spotify’s 2026 single-day album streaming record within hours of release. And not a single ice-related brand produced anything that cut through.

An ice company saying: “We have been in the Iceman business long before Drake” would have been one of the most shared brand posts of the week. The fit is immediate. The humour is earned because it is genuinely true.

That is cultural fit. And it is one of the rarest things in social media marketing. It is something that SABC1 failed to understand. That is not a dig. It is the distinction that the most culturally fluent brands in the world have understood for years.

We have been here before

When amapiano went global, SA brands scrambled to attach themselves to a sound that township communities had already built without them. The brands that mattered were not the ones that reacted the fastest. They were the ones who were present before it had a name that anyone outside Soweto could pronounce.

The same dynamic is now playing out with lekompo, an emerging South African genre that blends kwaito rhythm, gospel soul and township electronic percussion. Lekompo is building serious heat before most boardrooms have heard of it. The cultural moment will come. And when it does, will the brands that show up make content that performs briefly and then disappears? Or will they be brands that are seeking to build real relationships?

The brands that will matter will be the ones already in the room. They are the brands helping to grow Lekompo at the grassroots level now.

The one question that matters

When your team next asks: "Is this a cultural moment? What are we posting?" Stop before you answer.

The most important question is: “Do we have a genuine reason to be in this conversation?”

If you have to invent the reason, you do not have it. If the post could come from any brand in any category with a five-minute brief, it is not cultural marketing.

SABC1 exploited the moment. It cost them.

The Texans belonged to the conversation. They were already in a relationship. And it earned them respect.

Cultural proximity is not a campaign decision. It is a relationship one.

And you cannot build a meaningful relationship on the night the album drops.



