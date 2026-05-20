Cape Town Business Summit & Expo 2026 set to welcome thousands of entrepreneurs to the CTICC!

The highly anticipated 2026 edition of the Cape Town Business Summit & Expo will take place on Wednesday, 3 June 2026, at the prestigious Cape Town International Convention Centre between 8.30am and 5pm, bringing together more than 4,000 entrepreneurs, innovators, business leaders, SMEs and aspiring business owners from across South Africa and beyond.

Widely regarded as one of the fastest-growing business networking platforms in the region, this year’s summit will be hosted under the theme: “Growing Your Business in the Digital Age.” The event will focus on empowering entrepreneurs and small businesses to embrace digital transformation, innovation, collaboration and sustainable economic growth in an increasingly competitive global marketplace.

The summit continues to position itself as a catalyst for entrepreneurship, enterprise development, job creation and meaningful economic participation — particularly for emerging businesses seeking access to markets, mentorship, funding opportunities and strategic partnerships.

A major highlight of this year’s event will once again be the participation of globally respected entrepreneur, investor and business strategist Vusi Thembekwayo, who returns to the platform for a third consecutive appearance following overwhelming demand from previous attendees.

Joining him on an impressive world-class speaker lineup will be:

Alderman James Vos - Mayoral committee member for Economic Opportunities and Tourism , City of Cape Town



- Mayoral committee member for Economic Opportunities and Tourism , City of Cape Town Luvuyo Rani - Founder and CEO of Sill Ulutho Technologies



- Founder and CEO of Sill Ulutho Technologies Renee Redelinghuys - Managing director of Heart FM



- Managing director of Heart FM Jamie Thurston Wyngaard - Co-founder and CEO of LOOP APP



- Co-founder and CEO of LOOP APP Zydah Manuel - Head: SME Banking at Access Bank South Africa



- Head: SME Banking at Access Bank South Africa Hertzy Kabeya - Founder and CEO: BU Technologies and Mind Expedition



- Founder and CEO: BU Technologies and Mind Expedition John Peters - Chief director: Western Cape Department of Economic Development & Tourism



- Chief director: Western Cape Department of Economic Development & Tourism Professor Eldrid Jordaan - Executive chairman: Eldrid Jordaan Foundation



- Executive chairman: Eldrid Jordaan Foundation Andiswa Bata - Group managing executive: Nedbank Business and Commercial Banking



- Group managing executive: Nedbank Business and Commercial Banking Andrew Bourne - Regional head for Southern Africa and Executive Director for SA: Zoho Corporation



- Regional head for Southern Africa and Executive Director for SA: Zoho Corporation Dr Nkosi Kumalo - General manager: MTN-SA SME and Indirect Channels

Collectively, the panel represents a powerful convergence of expertise from the fields of technology, banking, media, telecommunications, innovation, entrepreneurship and economic development.

In a bold and exciting addition to the programme, organisers will launch the inaugural “Lion’s Den” Competition — a dynamic entrepreneurial pitch platform inspired by globally recognised investment shows such as Shark Tank. Four to six randomly selected ticket holders will each be afforded 90 seconds to present an innovative business concept before an audience of approximately 1,500 delegates.

The winning entrepreneur, adjudicated by both the expert panel and audience members, will receive an immediate cash investment prize of R25,000 towards the development of their business venture.

The summit will also feature significant additional opportunities for emerging businesses. Heart FM will contribute advertising airtime valued at R250,000 to support innovative entrepreneurs and assist in amplifying their businesses to a wider audience. Meanwhile, Africa Community Media will provide advertising and editorial coverage valued at more than R200,000 to selected businesses attending the summit.

Reflecting the rapid growth of the event, organisers have doubled the size of the exhibition component by utilising the full CTICC Ballroom East and West — creating nearly 2,000 square metres of exhibition space dedicated to networking, collaboration, product showcasing and business engagement.

Limited exhibition workstations remain available for entrepreneurs and SMEs seeking to showcase their products and services to a highly targeted audience of business-minded delegates and decision-makers.

Tickets are selling rapidly and are available from R695 via Quicket or through the official summit website at Cape Town Business Summit & Expo.

Those intending to only visit the expo may get their free expo only tickets from Quicket.co.za

Entrepreneurs, innovators and aspiring business owners are encouraged to secure their seats early and be part of what continues to evolve into one of South Africa’s premier business networking and entrepreneurial development platforms.

For further information:

www.capetownbusinesssummit.co.za

Email: az.oc.efilfoelcyc@ofni



