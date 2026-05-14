Cape Town Tourism launches new domestic campaign

'You don’t need a holiday. You need My Cape Town' invites South Africans to experience the city through local voices, creator-led storytelling and exclusive travel deals.

Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy, Mayoral Committee member for Economic Growth and Tourism James Vos, lead content creator Donovan Goliath, Cape Town Tourism CMO Briony Brookes, Travelstart's head of commercial Linda Scott-Hayward, and MC and comedian, Dalin Oliver

Forget everything you think you know about Cape Town. South Africa's most iconic city just got a bold new invitation, and it's aimed squarely at locals.

Cape Town Tourism has officially launched You don’t need a holiday. You need My Cape Town during Africa Travel Indaba week. It's not your typical tourism campaign. In partnership with Travelstart, this movement puts real voices at the centre of the story: their streets, their secrets, their city.

Running from May 2026, the campaign aims to prove one thing: Cape Town is more than a destination; it's an experience that rewards you every time, whatever the time of year.

Think tucked-away neighbourhood eateries. Creative spaces you won't find on any map. Mountain trails, surf spots, and sunsets that stop you in your tracks. This is Cape Town as it's lived: raw, layered, and endlessly surprising.

At the heart of the campaign is an exciting creator-led journey in which South African content creators from across the country travel to Cape Town to explore it alongside locals who know it best. Guided by Capetonians who open their neighbourhoods and share the places and moments that matter most to them, the content builds on the spirit of the award-winning My Cape Town social media series, where local voices don't just tell the story – they are the story.

Donovan Goliath, the campaign's lead content creator, is leading the charge, and joined the Durban launch to give audiences a first look at what's coming.

Cape Town Tourism CMO Briony Brookes, Travelstart's head of commercial Linda Scott-Hayward, and lead content creator Donovan Goliath

Briony Brookes, chief marketing officer of Cape Town Tourism, says: "Cape Town offers some of the richest experiences you'll find anywhere in the country, and this campaign invites South Africans to see the destination through a fresh lens. We know travellers want experiences that feel meaningful, personal and genuinely worthwhile. Through local voices, creator-led storytelling and compelling travel offers, we're showcasing a side of Cape Town that goes far beyond the postcard version. This city is worth booking at any time of year, and we want South Africans to feel that."

Booking just got a whole lot easier. Through a powerful partnership with Travelstart, the campaign pairs storytelling with serious travel value, including exclusive flight deals, flash sales and promotional offers, making a trip to Cape Town more accessible than ever. A dedicated Cape Town booking hub on the Travelstart platform brings together curated inspiration and flight specials, all in one place, with Cape Town featuring prominently across Travelstart's wider digital ecosystem throughout the campaign.

"Our partnership with Cape Town Tourism is about turning inspiration into action," says Travelstart's head of commercial, Linda Scott-Hayward. "We want South Africans to realise that a trip to Cape Town is far more attainable than they might think and we're making it as easy as possible to say yes."

The City of Cape Town has thrown its full support behind the initiative, recognising its power to drive visitor spend and create economic opportunity across the tourism sector.

Two of the campaign content creators, Caitlin Hood and Donovan Goliath

“Today is really special for me," says Mayoral Committee member for Economic Growth, James Vos. "While Cape Town continues to perform strongly on the international stage, we know that domestic tourism has always been the backbone of our tourism industry. When global markets fluctuate, exchange rates shift, or travel patterns change, it is South Africans who continue travelling, supporting businesses and sustaining jobs. That is why campaigns like this matter. They are about making tourism more accessible, affordable and inclusive. Importantly, this campaign has been built with strong private-sector participation, because successful tourism growth requires collaboration between stakeholders to unlock better value and stronger demand for local travel.”

“What excites me most about this campaign is that it goes beyond beautiful storytelling. It focuses on delivering campaigns that count, where it matters most: forward bookings, business benefits and jobs. Our mission remains clear: to drive more visitor demand, more economic opportunity and ultimately more jobs for the people of Cape Town,” adds Vos.

The campaign is now live across digital platforms, with creator-led content rolling out across Instagram, TikTok and other social channels.

Visit Cape Town Tourism to explore itineraries, find inspiration and unlock exclusive offers through Travelstart.

Because really, you don't need a holiday. You need My Cape Town.

Watch the campaign trailer:

