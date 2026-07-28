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    Limitless Cape Town: Equipping youth with disabilities to build their own businesses

    Cape Town Tourism is investing in the next generation of tourism entrepreneurs. The organisation is backing a new group of unemployed youth with disabilities through an accredited 12-month New Venture Creation Learnership, equipping them to build and run their own businesses.
    Issued by Cape Town Tourism
    28 Jul 2026
    Limitless Cape Town: Equipping youth with disabilities to build their own businesses

    The initiative forms part of Cape Town Tourism's ongoing Skills Development Programme and reflects its commitment to a more inclusive and resilient visitor economy. It’s delivered in partnership with Essential Skills Development and the Cape Town Tourism member, Pato Tours.

    The learnership also advances Cape Town Tourism's Limitless Cape Town campaign, the organisation's universal-access movement that works to empower people with disabilities to participate fully in the tourism sector, both as visitors and as economic contributors. Since its launch, the campaign has introduced initiatives such as city-wide braille touchpoints and South Africa's first qualified blind tour guide.

    Enver Duminy, CEO of Cape Town Tourism:

    "Limitless Cape Town challenges us to rethink who shapes tourism. A destination is only as strong as the diversity of the people building it, and this collaboration adds new voices and new businesses to our visitor economy. Every entrepreneur we support here strengthens Cape Town's case as a city where innovation and access go hand in hand."

    Tarryn Tomlinson, IAAP-certified accessibility consultant and CEO of Liveable, adds:

    "Removing barriers to education, employment, transport and inclusion remains essential to economic participation. But while we continue advocating for systemic change, we must also empower persons with disabilities with the skills to create opportunities for themselves. Entrepreneurship transforms people from job seekers into job creators, fostering independence, economic participation and innovation. When we invest in business education for persons with disabilities, we don't just change individual lives; we strengthen our economy and build a more inclusive society."

    Learners will graduate with a nationally recognised New Venture Creation NQF Level 4 qualification, equipped to identify business opportunities, build sustainable enterprises, and contribute to the growth of South Africa's SMME sector.

    James Vos, the City of Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth and Tourism, says:

    “Our goal is to make Cape Town the easiest place in Africa to do business, which means creating opportunities for everyone to participate in and benefit from economic growth. Tourism is one of our city’s greatest job creators, and initiatives like this help turn talent into enterprise and ambition into opportunity. By investing in entrepreneurs with disabilities, we’re not only building more inclusive businesses but also strengthening our visitor economy with fresh ideas, diverse experiences and new job opportunities. This is what meaningful economic growth looks like: partnerships that empower people, support small businesses and help build a more competitive, resilient Cape Town. Nearly 7% of Cape Town’s workforce is employed in the tourism sector, and I want to see that number grow through practical, sustainable programmes like this that empower more people to become entrepreneurs and job creators.”

    Over the next 12 months, learners will receive accredited training, mentorship and hands-on business development support.

    As Cape Town continues to position itself as a destination for all, initiatives like this show that inclusion goes beyond the visitor experience. It's also about creating real opportunities for people to shape and share in the city's tourism success.

    Read more: accessible tourism, unemployed youth, universal access, inclusive tourism
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    Cape Town Tourism
    Cape Town Tourism is the official destination marketing organisation for the City of Cape Town.
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