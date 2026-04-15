Agulhas lighthouse precinct upgrade targets tourism growth and local jobs

Government has unveiled new tourism infrastructure at the Agulhas National Park lighthouse precinct, with the investment aimed at improving visitor access and supporting economic activity in the Overberg region.

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The Department of Tourism, in partnership with SanParks, has invested R81.7m in the development, which introduces upgraded facilities designed to enhance the visitor experience while creating opportunities for local businesses and communities.

Infrastructure upgrades at the lighthouse precinct

The upgrades at Agulhas National Park include a 60-seater restaurant, a fully equipped interpretation centre, visitor and bus parking facilities, new access stairways and a wheelchair ramp to improve universal access, as well as upgrades to water, sewer and electrical services.

Landscaping and environmental rehabilitation also form part of the development, with the precinct expected to create space for SMMEs to offer crafts, food and cultural experiences.

“Two years ago, in March 2024, I stood here when this was still just a construction site. Today, we see what our hands and imagination have delivered for the local community and tourists who will soon be flocking to Agulhas.

“The handover of this project is a clear demonstration of how, through collaboration, tourism infrastructure initiatives contribute directly to job creation and enterprise development,” said Patricia de Lille.

Linking conservation with economic development

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Willie Aucamp said the development demonstrates how conservation and economic growth can be achieved together.

“The handover of this facility is not only a milestone for tourism, but it is a practical demonstration of how heritage preservation, environmental stewardship and economic development can be achieved together.

“Together, we are entrusted with safeguarding our natural and cultural heritage, and we are committed to ensuring that our efforts deliver social and economic value in a responsible and sustainable manner. Growing the economy and job creation is possible through sustainable initiatives,” he said.

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Supporting tourism growth and diversification

Located at the southernmost tip of Africa, the park conserves a biodiverse natural environment and the cultural heritage of Khoi and San communities. The lighthouse precinct remains a popular destination for visitors interested in maritime history and cultural experiences in surrounding towns.

The project aligns with broader efforts under the Tourism Growth Partnership Plan, which aims to position tourism as a driver of inclusive economic growth, product development and coordinated destination marketing.

“Standing here today, at the southernmost tip of Africa, we are reminded that South Africa is more than just a destination, it is an experience.

“In 2025, we received a record-breaking 10.5 million international visitors in our country, and this demonstrated a strong confidence in our tourism product offering.

“We are committed to diversifying our tourism offerings beyond our traditional coastal and safari experiences, and we are ready to welcome more visitors from across South Africa and the world,” De Lille said.

Community impact and inclusive conservation

The development forms part of SANParks’ approach to inclusive conservation, which focuses on collaboration with local communities.

According to the department, more than 117 community members from Agulhas, Struisbaai and Bredasdorp benefited from employment and training opportunities during the project. The upgrades also created business opportunities for local SMMEs and subcontractors.

Beryl Ferguson said the project reflects SANParks’ broader approach to conservation and community development.

“Through partnerships such as this, we are able to unlock sustainable economic opportunities, enhance visitor experiences, and ensure that our natural and cultural heritage continues to deliver value for generations to come,” she said.