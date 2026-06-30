Spar says retailers can help tackle SA's youth employment crisis

South Africa's youth unemployment crisis continues to demand action from every sector. For retailers, that means creating opportunities through local hiring, skills development and support for small businesses.

Brigitte Da Gama, group chief people officer at The Spar Group, argues that retailers have an important role to play in creating employment and skills development for young South Africans. (Image supplied.)

Community retailers have a unique advantage

Retailers operate at the heart of communities, drawing customers, employees and suppliers from the same neighbourhoods. This gives them a unique understanding of local challenges and opportunities.

For Spar, whose independent retailers have operated in South African communities for more than six decades, this community-based model allows store owners to support schools, youth initiatives and local development projects while creating employment close to home.

Many young people begin their careers in retail through entry-level positions, providing valuable workplace experience and opportunities for career progression.

Skills development creates pathways into work

Alongside permanent employment, structured development programmes are becoming an increasingly important route into the workforce.

Spar's participation in the Yes 4 Youth initiative has created more than 4,000 work opportunities since 2019 across its stores, distribution centres, offices and warehouses for young people between the ages of 18 and 28.

The retailer also sends high-potential employees to the One Young World conference, exposing emerging leaders to international networks and leadership development opportunities.

Supporting the next generation of entrepreneurs

Youth development extends beyond employment. Small businesses and entrepreneurs also require access to markets, mentorship and practical business support if they are to grow sustainably.

Spar's Supplier Development Hub, launched in 2016, was established to help small-scale farmers gain access to formal retail markets while strengthening agricultural and business skills. The programme currently supports 12 farmers and contributed to creating 218 jobs during 2025.

The retailer also works with small food producers through its Supplier Development Programme, helping businesses improve operational capabilities and become retail-ready suppliers.

Investing beyond employment

Education and community partnerships remain central to long-term youth development. Supporting schools and local education initiatives helps strengthen communities while creating a more inclusive economy.

While government, business and civil society all have a role to play in addressing youth unemployment, community-based investment remains one way retailers can create meaningful opportunities for young South Africans.