Ericsson launches telecom technician learnership in SA

Ericsson South Africa has launched a new learnership programme aimed at equipping young South Africans with the technical skills needed to support the country's telecommunications infrastructure.

The initiative forms part of a planned five-year skills development programme, with the first cohort of 15 learners beginning their training at a launch event in KuGompo, Eastern Cape, on 22 July.

The 12-month learnership leads to a Further Education and Training Certificate in Telecommunication Network Operations (NQF Level 4) and combines classroom instruction with practical field training and workplace experience.

It is delivered by Human Capital Learning Solutions and accredited by the Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and Training Authority (MICT SETA) and the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations (QCTO).

The programme has been tailored to Ericsson's field operations requirements and is designed to prepare learners for careers as telecommunications technicians and riggers.

According to Ericsson South Africa, participants will receive training in telecommunications fundamentals, network infrastructure, rigging, installation, tower climbing and safety, while gaining supervised workplace experience on Ericsson projects. Learners will also complete workplace logbooks and a Portfolio of Evidence to demonstrate practical competence.

"Skills development is important to the future of South Africa's digital economy," says Siseko Ngxola, head of Ericsson South Africa.

"Through this learnership, Ericsson is helping young people build the technical, safety and workplace skills needed to support telecommunications infrastructure. The programme also reflects our commitment to developing local talent and supporting a more capable future workforce in South Africa."

Beyond technical training, the programme includes professional skills development covering communication, teamwork, ethics, accountability and adaptability to prepare learners for project-based working environments.

Ericsson says the initiative forms part of its long-term commitment to developing local technical expertise and supporting employment opportunities in South Africa's telecommunications sector as demand for network deployment, modernisation and maintenance skills continues to grow.