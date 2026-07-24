Inside the Precca Amendment Bill, part 2: The AI impact

No discussion of corruption compliance in 2026 is complete without addressing artificial intelligence.

AI is reshaping the corruption risk landscape in two ways — as a powerful enabler of the very fraud and corruption that Precca targets and as one of the most effective tools available for detecting and preventing it.

Understanding both sides of that equation is no longer optional.

The amended R30,000 reporting threshold is not an arbitrary number. It reflects a deliberate policy choice to catch corruption earlier before it compounds. That urgency is made more acute by a reality that most compliance teams have not fully absorbed: AI has dramatically lowered the cost and complexity of committing financial fraud at precisely the scale the amendment targets.

Sophisticated AI tools can generate convincing fraudulent invoices, fabricate supporting documentation, clone supplier identities and construct layered payment trails in minutes and at scale.

Deepfake audio and video technology is now sufficiently advanced to impersonate a CFO authorising a payment over a call. AI-generated emails from synthetic "vendors" pass basic due diligence checks.

The R30,000 fraudulent transaction that triggers a reporting obligation under the amended section 34 may not look like fraud at all to a human reviewer working without AI-assisted detection.

The practical implication is significant: a compliance programme that relied on human review of financial transactions as its primary fraud detection mechanism is already structurally inadequate.

The amendment lowers the threshold at which liability attaches. AI lowers the floor for what competent fraud prevention must look like.

AI compliance tools and the "adequate procedures" defence

The section 34A defence, that a company had adequate procedures in place to prevent corrupt conduct by an associated person is currently undefined in statute.

South African courts are likely to look to the six principles developed under the UK Bribery Act 2010 as interpretive guidance: proportionate procedures, top-level commitment, risk assessment, due diligence, communication and monitoring and review.

That final principle, monitoring and review, is where AI compliance technology becomes an evidentiary asset, not merely a commercial convenience.

AI-powered transaction monitoring tools can analyse payment flows, flag anomalies, identify patterns consistent with procurement fraud and cross-reference supplier data against watchlists in real time.

A company that deploys such tools as part of a documented compliance architecture is materially better placed to demonstrate adequate procedures than one that conducts annual policy reviews and calls it done.

This is an example of the kind of proportionate, risk-based, continuously monitored programme that section 34A demands. It creates the audit trail that a company will need if it is ever called upon to demonstrate its procedures in criminal proceedings.

Businesses that have not yet considered AI-assisted compliance tools should be asking why not, and what the cost of not having them would be if prosecuted.

The liability question nobody is asking: When AI facilitates the corruption

There is a harder question sitting just below the surface of the current debate and it will need to be answered sooner than most practitioners expect. What is the legal position when it is not a human employee who facilitates the corrupt transaction, but an AI system deployed by the company?

Consider a procurement AI that autonomously selects suppliers, approves purchase orders and initiates payments. If that system is manipulated, by a bad actor within the business, by a third-party vendor or through a vulnerability in the model itself and the result is a payment that constitutes corrupt conduct under Precca, who within the company "knew or ought reasonably to have known"?

Which director or senior executive had a position of authority over a system they may not fully understand and cannot directly supervise in real time? Does deploying an AI procurement tool without adequate human oversight itself constitute a failure of adequate procedures under section 34A?

Precca was not drafted with autonomous AI systems in mind. Its language of "knowledge", "suspicion", "position of authority" and "associated persons" maps imperfectly onto a world where consequential financial decisions are being made by machine learning models at speed and scale.

These questions have not yet been tested in South African courts. They are likely to arise. Companies that are deploying AI in financial, procurement or compliance-sensitive functions should be taking legal advice on their exposure now — before those questions are answered in a case involving their own systems.

A word of caution: The Bill has not yet been enacted

It bears noting that this is a private member's bill introduced by ActionSA and, not yet enacted legislation.

It must complete the parliamentary process — committee hearings, possible amendments, National Council of Provinces consideration and Presidential assent, before it becomes law. Private member's bills face a more uncertain parliamentary passage than government-initiated legislation.

However, the direction of travel is clear. South Africa's post-state-capture legislative landscape, the recommendations of the Zondo Commission, South Africa's recent grey-listing by the Financial Action Task Force and growing international pressure from trading partners all point firmly in the same direction: tougher anti-corruption enforcement, expanded corporate liability and lower tolerance for quiet non-reporting.

Even if this specific Bill is amended or delayed, the underlying policy trajectory is irreversible. Getting compliant now is not premature — it is prudent.

Whether you are a CEO, a director, a compliance officer, an auditor or a business owner, the time for a comfortable passivity about Precca compliance has passed. The following steps are essential components of a credible compliance framework:

Audit your current compliance posture. Do you have a written anti-corruption and anti-bribery policy? Is it board-approved? When was it last reviewed? Does it reflect the obligations under section 34A and the amended section 34?

Do you have a written anti-corruption and anti-bribery policy? Is it board-approved? When was it last reviewed? Does it reflect the obligations under section 34A and the amended section 34? Map your reporting obligations. Who in your organisation holds a position of authority? Who has access to financial information that could disclose a reportable offence? Is there a clear protocol for what happens when such information surfaces?

Who in your organisation holds a position of authority? Who has access to financial information that could disclose a reportable offence? Is there a clear protocol for what happens when such information surfaces? Review your third-party relationships. Section 34A reaches conduct by persons associated with your entity — contractors, agents, distributors and intermediaries. Your anti-corruption due diligence must extend to these relationships.

Section 34A reaches conduct by persons associated with your entity — contractors, agents, distributors and intermediaries. Your anti-corruption due diligence must extend to these relationships. Assess your AI exposure. If your business uses AI tools in financial, procurement or payment functions, take legal advice on whether your current governance arrangements adequately address your Precca exposure — both the risk of AI-enabled fraud against you and the risk that your own AI systems could, if manipulated or poorly supervised, facilitate conduct that engages criminal liability.

If your business uses AI tools in financial, procurement or payment functions, take legal advice on whether your current governance arrangements adequately address your Precca exposure — both the risk of AI-enabled fraud against you and the risk that your own AI systems could, if manipulated or poorly supervised, facilitate conduct that engages criminal liability. Brief your board. Anti-corruption compliance is a governance matter that requires board-level ownership. Directors must understand their personal obligations and the personal consequences of non-compliance.

Anti-corruption compliance is a governance matter that requires board-level ownership. Directors must understand their personal obligations and the personal consequences of non-compliance. Train your people. A policy that sits on a SharePoint server unread is not an adequate procedure. Training, communication and documented roll-out are essential.

A policy that sits on a SharePoint server unread is not an adequate procedure. Training, communication and documented roll-out are essential. Take legal advice — now, not after the problem arises. The time to understand your obligations, build your defences and establish your reporting protocols is before the Hawks knock on the door.

South Africa is serious about corruption. The Zondo Commission produced 295 findings of corruption. The FATF grey listing has placed South Africa's financial system under international scrutiny. The courts are convicting. The Hawks are investigating. The NPA is prosecuting.

The Precca Amendment Bill of 2026 is not a legislative outlier — it is the next chapter in a story that has been building since the state capture era.

The mandatory sentencing framework, coupled with the already-in-force corporate liability offence under section 34A, means that the South African anti-corruption regime is now, in structural terms, one of the most demanding in the world.

The businesses and individuals who will navigate this landscape successfully are not those who wait to see whether the Bill passes. They are the ones who treat the direction of travel as a prompt to act — and who seek proper legal advice before they find themselves on the wrong side of it.

Read Inside the Precca Amendment Bill, part 1: Harsher sentences, lower thresholds here.