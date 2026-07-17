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    4 Sassa officials fired following R33m social grants fraud scheme

    The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has dismissed four officials from its Nebo Local Office in Sekhukhune after they were found guilty of involvement in a R33m social grants fraud scheme.
    17 Jul 2026
    17 Jul 2026
    Image credit: Sassa
    Image credit: Sassa

    In a media statement, Sassa said an internal investigation revealed that the officials manipulated the social grants system in collaboration with external syndicates, resulting in fraudulent activities valued at R33m.

    Following the investigation, disciplinary proceedings were instituted, leading to the dismissal of the four employees.

    The officials appealed the sanction, but Sassa said its appeals committee upheld the dismissals, citing the seriousness of the misconduct and the need to protect public resources.

    Undermining public trust

    The agency reiterated its zero-tolerance stance on fraud and corruption, saying it remains committed to safeguarding the integrity of the social grant system and ensuring that grant funds reach the rightful beneficiaries who depend on them.

    Regional executive manager Mapupula Pheeha said fraudulent activities undermine public trust in Sassa and deprive vulnerable communities of much-needed support.

    “Fraudulent activities undermine the trust placed in Sassa and deprive vulnerable communities of much-needed support.

    “We will continue to act decisively against any employee found guilty of misconduct,” Pheeha said.

    Sassa added that it is strengthening measures to prevent similar incidents in future.

    These include enhanced monitoring, stricter internal controls, and ongoing staff ethics training aimed at protecting the integrity of the social grants system.

    The agency said the dismissals demonstrate its commitment to rooting out corruption and ensuring accountability among its employees while protecting public funds intended for South Africa's most vulnerable citizens.

    Read more: fraud, corruption, South African Social Security Agency, Sassa, public funds, social grants, fraud and corruption, social assistance
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    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
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