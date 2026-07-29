South Africa
Legal Law Practice
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsWorld PR DayWomen's MonthCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Cox YeatsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Webber Wentzel, Linklaters to part ways

    Following a 13-year formal partnership and over 60 years of close collaboration across Africa, Webber Wentzel and Linklaters announced Tuesday, 24 July, that they will bring their alliance to a mutual close in November 2026.
    29 Jul 2026
    Webber Wentzel, Linklaters to part ways

    As both law firms adapt to their shifting long-term strategic goals, they have agreed to revert to the flexible, informal arrangement that successfully defined their relationship prior to the alliance.

    "Our relationship with Linklaters spans more than half a century, and we hold the firm and its people in the highest regard," said Gareth Driver, senior partner of Webber Wentzel.

    "This marks the next chapter for Webber Wentzel as a proudly African firm with deep South African roots and a track record of advising on the continent's most significant matters. We look forward to continued growth alongside our clients across the continent."

    Aedamar Comiskey, senior partner and chair, Linklaters, said: "I’d like to thank Gareth and the Webber Wentzel team for their partnership. Our alliance is ending but our commitment to supporting clients on their most complex, cross border matters remains unchanged.

    "We look forward to continuing to serve our clients in Africa, drawing on the strength of our global platform and the depth of our relationships, market knowledge and experience across the continent."

    Read more: Webber Wentzel, Webber Wentzel, alliance, Linklaters
    Share this article
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz