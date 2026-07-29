Webber Wentzel, Linklaters to part ways

Following a 13-year formal partnership and over 60 years of close collaboration across Africa, Webber Wentzel and Linklaters announced Tuesday, 24 July, that they will bring their alliance to a mutual close in November 2026.

As both law firms adapt to their shifting long-term strategic goals, they have agreed to revert to the flexible, informal arrangement that successfully defined their relationship prior to the alliance.

"Our relationship with Linklaters spans more than half a century, and we hold the firm and its people in the highest regard," said Gareth Driver, senior partner of Webber Wentzel.

"This marks the next chapter for Webber Wentzel as a proudly African firm with deep South African roots and a track record of advising on the continent's most significant matters. We look forward to continued growth alongside our clients across the continent."

Aedamar Comiskey, senior partner and chair, Linklaters, said: "I’d like to thank Gareth and the Webber Wentzel team for their partnership. Our alliance is ending but our commitment to supporting clients on their most complex, cross border matters remains unchanged.

"We look forward to continuing to serve our clients in Africa, drawing on the strength of our global platform and the depth of our relationships, market knowledge and experience across the continent."