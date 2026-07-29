The Alizza fruit is here: Checkers’ latest fresh produce innovation

South African shoppers can now get their hands on an award-winning citrus variety as Checkers brings The Alizza fruit exclusively to stores nationwide.

Image supplied

The premium fruit, which is naturally seedless, easy to peel and exceptionally juicy, is the latest addition to Checkers’ growing portfolio of differentiated fresh-produce offerings designed to give consumers access to new and convenient eating experiences.

A hybrid of mandarin and pomelo, the Alizza fruit is distinguished by its generous size, vibrant golden-orange skin and fragrant aroma. Its combination of sweetness, juiciness and convenience makes it suitable for both fresh juicing and everyday snacking, from lunchboxes and post-workout refreshment to an on-the-go option.

The launch is the result of a partnership between Checkers and global fresh food company Amfresh Group, which has supported the commercial introduction of the next-generation citrus cultivar in South Africa.

Developed through Amfresh’s varietal innovation platform, Genesis Fresh, the Alizza fruit has twice received the International Taste Institute’s highest 3-Star Superior Taste Award, most recently in 2026.

For Checkers, the exclusive launch reflects the retailer’s broader strategy of using fresh-produce innovation to respond to changing consumer expectations around quality, health and convenience.

Image supplied

“We’re constantly looking for ways to make healthy eating more exciting and accessible. The Alizza fruit is a fantastic addition to our citrus range, as it perfectly addresses the modern shopper’s need for both premium quality and everyday convenience,” says Quintin Paladin, general manager of Freshmark, Checkers’ fruit and vegetable procurement and distribution arm.

“Bringing a seedless, easy-to-peel fruit of this calibre to South African stores highlights our ongoing focus on varietal innovation,” he adds.

Fresh produce as a platform for innovation

The Alizza fruit joins a growing selection of differentiated varieties offered by Checkers, including locally grown Pink Lemons and Finger Limes, as well as Spanish-grown Onix blood oranges.

These exclusive varieties allow retailers to introduce consumers to new fruit experiences while generating insights into purchasing behaviour, preferences and demand. Those insights can, in turn, help inform future crop development and create opportunities for local growers.

The model points to an increasingly sophisticated role for fresh-produce retail, where innovation is not limited to packaging or merchandising, but extends to the varieties being cultivated and brought to market.

Image supplied

For Amfresh, the partnership also highlights the potential for international varietal innovation to support South Africa’s agricultural sector.

“We are incredibly proud to partner with Checkers to bring the Alizza fruit to South African shoppers,” says Ben Ward, managing director of Amfresh South Africa.

“This launch reflects our shared ambition to introduce exciting, award-winning fruit innovation that excites consumers while creating new opportunities for local growers.”

Ward also acknowledged the role played by South African production teams and producer partners in bringing the variety to market despite a challenging citrus season.

“Their expertise, resilience and dedication have made it possible to deliver this outstanding new eating experience to consumers,” he says. “We are excited to continue building on this partnership and bringing more next-generation varieties to the local market.”

Keeping local growers at the centre

While Checkers’ fresh-produce strategy includes select international varieties, the overwhelming majority of its fruit and vegetables remain locally sourced.

Approximately 95% of Checkers’ fresh fruit and vegetables, including citrus, are sourced from more than 450 South African farmers.

This local sourcing base gives varietal innovation a broader economic dimension, creating potential opportunities for South African growers to participate in the development and commercialisation of new produce while giving shoppers access to products that might otherwise be unavailable locally.

The Alizza fruit therefore represents more than another addition to the citrus aisle. Its arrival reflects the convergence of premium fresh produce, consumer convenience, agricultural innovation and retailer-led market development.

As South African shoppers increasingly seek food that combines health, quality and convenience, retailers are looking beyond traditional produce ranges to differentiate the everyday shopping experience.

For Checkers, The Alizza fruit is the latest example of how that strategy is playing out in one of the most competitive categories in grocery retail: fresh produce.