'Super natural' Onix citrus now available exclusively at Checkers

Checkers has introduced a limited quantity of the award-winning Spanish-grown Onix citrus to local shoppers, marking a bold step in bringing premium global produce to domestic shelves.

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The distinctive black-skinned blood orange, known for its deep ruby interior, natural striping and a flavour profile that balances sweetness with acidity, is now exclusively available, while stocks last, at selected Checkers stores in the Western Cape and Gauteng.

A “super natural” citrus with global credentials

Naturally high in anthocyanins, Onix stands out as a “super natural” fruit, combining striking visual appeal with nutritional value. Its versatility makes it suitable for snacking, juicing, baking and everyday cooking, aligning with growing consumer demand for functional, visually differentiated fresh produce.

To bring Onix to South Africa, Checkers partnered with global fresh food company Amfresh. The fruit was developed through Amfresh’s varietal innovation platform, Genesis Fresh, which focuses on next-generation fruit breeding and commercialisation.

Onix has already gained international recognition, winning the Fruit Logistica Innovation Award 2025 and earning the Superior Taste Award from the International Taste Institute, highlighting its quality, flavour and market appeal.

Driving differentiation in fresh produce retail

“This limited and exclusive introduction of Onix is a great example of how we’re focused on continuously improving our fresh offering with products that stand out in quality and taste, while bringing innovation and excitement to our customers,” says Quintin Paladin, general manager of Freshmark, Checkers’ fruit and vegetable procurement and distribution arm.

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“It’s a strategy that continues to resonate with shoppers, contributing to a 1.6% increase in our fruit and vegetable market share over the last financial year.”

While introducing international innovations, Checkers continues to prioritise local sourcing, with approximately 95% of its fresh fruit and vegetables supplied by a network of more than 450 South African farmers.

Balancing global innovation with local agriculture

The Onix introduction to the South African market builds on Checkers’ track record of introducing innovative citrus varieties.

In 2025, the retailer debuted Pink Lemons, Finger Limes and The Alizza Fruit, a seedless pomelo-mandarin hybrid often referred to as “The Queen of Citrus”, all sourced from South Africa’s globally competitive citrus industry.

Importing exclusive international fruit and vegetable varieties plays a strategic role in supporting the local agricultural sector. By stimulating demand, testing consumer response and generating market data, these introductions help inform crop development and future investment decisions.

“Onix brings new energy into the citrus category through distinctive flavour, strong visual appeal, and clear consumer relevance,” says André Russouw, country manager at Genesis Fresh South Africa.

“This introduction reflects how our end-to-end model connects global innovation with local market execution. By working closely with partners like Checkers, we can both excite shoppers today and generate insights to support future local adaptation and production.”

A new chapter for premium citrus in South Africa

The arrival of Onix signals a growing appetite among South African consumers for differentiated, premium fresh produce experiences. By bridging global agricultural innovation with local retail execution, Checkers continues to evolve its fresh offering—positioning itself at the forefront of grocery innovation in the country.

With limited availability and strong international credentials, Onix is expected to generate both consumer curiosity and category momentum as retailers explore new ways to elevate the everyday shopping experience.