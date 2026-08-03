Saving Grace Education Group launches Learn to Read programme for Grade R– 6 learners

The programme runs on two paths. The Literacy Learner Path serves Grade R to Grade 3, and the Grade 4–6 Reading Booster extends the same structured phonics method to older learners who have moved up through the grades without ever securing the fundamentals. Both are aligned to the CAPS curriculum and delivered online at the learner’s own pace.

Rather than starting with books and hoping comprehension follows, the method begins with individual letter sounds and builds upward in a fixed sequence: letters, sounds, phonics, blending, and finally reading for meaning.

The approach responds to a pattern familiar to teachers and parents alike. A child who guesses at words — reading “pony” where the page says “horse” — is reading the picture or the context rather than the letters. It can look like progress in the early grades, because context carries them, and it stops working the moment the text gets harder and the illustrations fall away.

“Reading is a sequence, not a talent. When a child stalls, it is almost always because one of the earlier layers was skipped or rushed. Our job is to go back to the sounds and rebuild — patiently, in order, and without an audience.”

— Saving Grace Education Group

Two reading products

Literacy Learner Path — Grade R to Grade 3

The Foundation Phase programme. Interactive, self-paced lessons covering letter recognition, letter sounds, phonics patterns, blending sounds into whole words, and comprehension once decoding becomes automatic. Every lesson is hands-on and taught through play rather than worksheets.

Grade 4–6 Reading Booster — Intermediate Phase

For learners who have reached Grade 4 and beyond without securing decoding. The Reading Booster applies the same structured phonics sequence at an age-appropriate pace and reading level, so an older learner can close the gap privately — without being handed material designed for a Grade R class.

Self-paced by design

Because both paths are self-paced, a learner can repeat any lesson as many times as they need. There is no class to keep up with and no requirement to read aloud in front of peers — a distinction that matters for a child who has already decided reading is something they are bad at.

The programmes are also designed to be delivered by a parent without specialist training. They carry the instructional sequence themselves, so the parent’s role is consistency rather than expertise — a short session most days, in a predictable slot.

The power is in your hands

Registration is free, and every registered parent gets a profile dashboard for their child — lessons completed, reading accuracy, awards earned and a weekly activity view — so progress is visible rather than guessed at.

That access is deliberate. A reading programme delivered at home only succeeds when the parent can see where the child is, and the dashboard is built to make that practical rather than aspirational. “The power is in your hands” is the principle behind it.

Who it serves

Homeschooling families — a structured, CAPS-aligned literacy programme that keeps learners on the national curriculum without requiring a qualified reading specialist at home.



— a structured, CAPS-aligned literacy programme that keeps learners on the national curriculum without requiring a qualified reading specialist at home. Parents of struggling readers — learners who have fallen behind in a mainstream classroom can return to the sounds and rebuild privately, at their own speed.



— learners who have fallen behind in a mainstream classroom can return to the sounds and rebuild privately, at their own speed. Learners in Grade 4 to 6 with gaps — the Reading Booster addresses decoding at an age-appropriate level rather than sending an older child back to Foundation Phase material.



— the Reading Booster addresses decoding at an age-appropriate level rather than sending an older child back to Foundation Phase material. Teachers and tutors — a supplementary phonics resource for learners needing additional decoding support outside class time.

Availability and pricing

Saving Grace Learn to Read is available now at www.savinggracelearntoread.co.za. The first two lessons of every grade are free, with no card required, allowing parents to see how their child responds to the method before committing. Full access is R149 per month.



