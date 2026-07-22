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Saving Grace Education Group launches AI-powered student portal transforming online learning in SA
The new platform has been developed to strengthen parent involvement and improve learner success by providing instant visibility into each student's educational journey. Parents can monitor lesson completion, assignments, assessments, report cards, and overall academic progress from any device, at any time.
Unlike traditional student portals, the Saving Grace Education Student Portal combines learning management, student analytics, enrolment, communication, digital records, and support services into one intelligent platform, making online education simpler, more connected, and more transparent for families.
Key platform features include:
- AI-powered student analytics
- Parent and student dashboards
- Real-time academic progress tracking
- Digital report cards
- Assignment and assessment management
- Secure student records
- Online enrolment and account management
- School announcements and communication
- Integrated support services
The platform supports learners from Grade R to Grade 12 across Saving Grace Education Group's educational pathways, including CAPS, Cambridge, Special Needs, Special Needs CAPS, Remedial CAPS, and Reading Booster programmes.
"The Saving Grace Education Student Portal reflects our commitment to using technology to improve education. We want parents to have real-time insight into their child's progress while giving students a smarter, more engaging learning experience. This platform represents the future of connected online education in South Africa."
The launch marks another milestone in Saving Grace Education Group's ongoing investment in educational technology, helping families access flexible, high-quality online learning backed by innovative digital solutions.
About Saving Grace Education Group
Saving Grace Education Group is a South African online homeschooling provider offering accredited learning solutions for learners from Grade R to Grade 12. Through technology-driven education, the organisation delivers CAPS, Cambridge, Special Needs, and Remedial programmes to families across South Africa and internationally.
Media Contact
Saving Grace Education Group
Website: https://www.savinggraceeducation.co.za
Student Portal: https://savinggraceeducationstudentportal.co.za/dashboard
Email: az.oc.noitacudeecarggnivas@ofni
Telephone: +27 (0)21 300 8859
Saving Grace Education Student Portal
"The Power of Education Is in Your Own Hands."
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