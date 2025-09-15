South Africa
ICT Technology
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Domains.co.zaHOSTAFRICAStoneBET SoftwareSesekoPerfect WordOffernetEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Saving Grace Education Group champions online education through technology and innovation

Saving Grace Education Group (SGEG), a SACAI-registered online homeschooling provider, is proud to reaffirm its commitment to innovation in education by leveraging the latest advancements in online education, e-learning platforms, and educational technology (EdTech).
Issued by Saving Grace Education
15 Sep 2025
15 Sep 2025
Saving Grace Education Group champions online education through technology and innovation

As part of the ongoing Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), SGEG continues to integrate advanced Learning Management Systems (LMS), digital platforms like Canvas and Google, and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven tools to enhance learner support and performance tracking.

“Technology is no longer a luxury in education - it is a necessity,” says Saving Grace Education Group. “From personalised learning pathways to real-time academic support, technology ensures that learners receive quality education regardless of their location.”

Benefits of online education for learners

  • Daily use of technology: Learners gain vital digital literacy and confidence in navigating online platforms.
  • Flexible learning: Parents and learners enjoy the ability to work at their own pace within structured CAPS Curriculum / KABV-kurrikulum (Grades R-12), Cambridge (Reception - A Level), and Special Needs (Grade R-10) pathways.
  • Future-ready skills: Exposure to AI and online tools prepares learners for careers in a tech-driven economy.
  • Data-driven progress: Educators track and support learners with real-time analytics and personalised academic interventions.

By combining technology with strong academic support, SGEG ensures learners are equipped not only to succeed academically but also to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

About SGEG

Saving Grace Education Group is a South African-based online homeschooling provider, offering the CAPS Curriculum / KABV-kurrikulum (Grades R-12), Cambridge (Reception - A Level), and Special Needs (Grade R-10) pathways. Fully registered with SACAI, SGEG provides affordable, flexible, and high-quality education to learners nationwide.

Visit: www.savinggraceeducation.co.za

Share this article
NextOptions
Saving Grace Education
Saving Grace Education Group, SA’s No.1 Online Homeschool. SACAI-registered. Offering CAPS, Cambridge & Special Needs curricula, Grades R–12/Reception–A-Level, with flexible, world-class self-paced learning.
OptionsNext
Related
Top stories
More news
Let's do Biz