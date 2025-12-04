The BigQuery paradox: Why performance and cost efficiency are no longer enemies

In the realm of big data, executives are frequently presented with a false dichotomy: high performance or low cost. The prevailing assumption, lingering from the days of on-premise hardware, is that achieving one necessitates sacrificing the other. To go faster, you must pay more. To save money, you must accept latency.

However, within Google’s BigQuery ecosystem, this trade-off is often a myth.

The ‘BigQuery paradox’ is that the primary levers for cost optimisation and performance acceleration are, in fact, identical: processing less data. When you architect for one, you invariably achieve the other.

As a senior data engineer at Offernet, I navigate this cost-performance equation daily. With BigQuery powering our platform, and ingesting vast, real-time data streams to drive client growth, my firsthand experience has revealed a critical truth. The ‘right’ balance is not a single answer but a series of deliberate, strategic choices contingent on the specific business workload.

Rather than a simple trade-off, leaders have control over four distinct strategic levers to manage this balance.

Lever 1: The data foundation – Designing for efficiency

The most significant and enduring impact on both cost and speed is determined before a single query is run. It lies in the architectural design of the data itself.

Partitioning: For large datasets, partitioning tables, typically by date, is a fundamental design principle. It allows the system to physically segment data, empowering it to completely ignore irrelevant information. A query for last week’s performance, for instance, will not even look at the previous 51 weeks of data. The impact is immediate: a dramatic reduction in data processed, which translates directly to lower costs and faster results.

Clustering: This provides a further layer of optimisation, organising data within those partitions based on frequently filtered fields, such as a customer_ID or campaign_ID. This allows BigQuery to skip large blocks of data even within the correct partition (a process known as pruning).

For our teams at Offernet, this pattern is foundational. Our event tables are partitioned and clustered, ensuring an analyst querying a single campaign does not bear the cost or time penalty of scanning data from all others.

The strategic decision This choice is one of proactive investment versus passive acceptance. Organisations can invest engineering effort upfront to model their data intelligently. The alternative is to let queries brute-force full tables, incurring a perpetual tax in both cost and time. Given that a well-structured table can result in queries that are orders of magnitude cheaper and faster, the return on this initial engineering investment is almost always overwhelmingly positive.

Lever 2: Query discipline – From habit to high performance

A superior data architecture can be undermined by inefficient query practices. This lever is about embedding cost-awareness and efficiency into the daily workflow of analysts and engineers.

The most common misstep is the SELECT * query, which instructs the database to read every single column. In a columnar system like BigQuery, this is profoundly wasteful. A query for just 10 rows can cost the same as a query for 10 million if it scans the entire table’s width. The strategic imperative is to mandate a culture of precision: select only the columns you explicitly require.

This discipline extends to filtering. By filtering data as early as possible in a query, analysts dramatically reduce the operational load. Furthermore, leaders should ask: "Is 100% precision always necessary?" For dashboard trends or large-scale exploratory analysis, approximation functions can deliver 99 per cent accuracy at a fraction of the cost and time. This is a pragmatic trade-off: sacrificing negligible precision for material gains in speed and cost efficiency.

The strategic decision This choice centres on organisational culture. Does the business prioritise unconstrained, ‘run and pay’ analysis, or does it invest in the training, reviews, and discipline required to write efficient queries? At Offernet, we champion the latter. We find that empowering our teams with these best practices not only controls costs but, more importantly, accelerates their time to insight.

Lever 3: Pre-computation – The ‘cook once, serve many’ model

When the same complex questions are asked repeatedly, powering a daily executive dashboard, for example, it is inefficient to re-compute the answer from raw data every time. The strategic approach is to pre-aggregate.

Materialised Views: These are, in essence, pre-computed query results. They store the answers to common, heavy queries, and BigQuery automatically keeps them refreshed. When a dashboard requests this data, it retrieves the finished answer, not the raw ingredients. The trade-off is a marginal storage cost and a small maintenance overhead, but the savings in downstream compute cost and the gain in user experience are substantial.

Query Caching BigQuery also provides an automatic cache. If an identical query is run twice by the same user, the second result is returned instantly and at no cost. This invisible accelerator rewards standardisation. By ensuring BI tools and analysts use canonical, identical queries for key metrics, organisations can maximise these ‘free’ results.

The strategic decision The choice is between proactive optimisation and repeated, on-demand work. Does the business invest in identifying high-value queries worth materialising? Or does it accept the latency and cost of redundant computation? For our client-facing analytics, the decision is clear. We invest in pre-aggregation to ensure our dashboards load in seconds, not minutes. This is a deliberate choice to prioritise performance where it matters most to the end-user.

Lever 4: The economic model – Aligning cost to workload

Finally, BigQuery offers a direct strategic choice in its economic model, allowing organisations to align expenditure with their business needs.

On-Demand Pricing: This is a pure utility model where you pay strictly for the data each query processes. It offers maximum flexibility and is ideal for spiky, unpredictable workloads or initial experimentation. The risk, however, is cost volatility. A single poorly written query can lead to significant, unexpected charges.

Capacity Pricing (Editions): This is a capacity model. You purchase a dedicated amount of processing power (‘slots’) for a fixed price, transforming the cost from a variable operating expense to a predictable one. This model is ideal for mature, production workloads with high, steady query volumes, as it guarantees both cost certainty and performance consistency.

The strategic decision While conventional wisdom often pushes mature enterprises toward Capacity Pricing for budget certainty, our rigorous application of the first three levers changes the economic calculus. At Offernet, because we have successfully minimised data scanning through architectural design, disciplined querying, and pre-computation, our computational footprint is extremely efficient.

Consequently, we strategically leverage the On-Demand (Pay-Per-Use) model. Because we strip away waste before the query runs, ensuring we process gigabytes rather than terabytes, the 'pay-per-use' bill remains exceptionally low. Rather than renting fixed capacity that may sit idle during quiet periods, we pay only for the exact, and now deeply optimised, processing we consume. In this context, high efficiency turns the volatility of On-Demand pricing into a significant competitive advantage.

Conclusion: From trade-off to strategic alignment

The perceived conflict between cost and performance in BigQuery is not a technical barrier but a failure of strategy. Optimisation is not a zero-sum game; it is a discipline of deliberate choices.

The power to control this equation rests on four key levers:

Data architecture: Investing in intelligent data design upfront to minimise work downstream.



Query discipline: Embedding a culture of efficiency to prevent wasteful data processing.



Proactive acceleration: Pre-computing high-value results to deliver speed at the point of use.



Economic alignment: Matching the pricing model to the specific workload’s business requirements.

In the end, ‘cost versus performance’ is the wrong question. The right question is, ‘Where are we choosing to invest our resources?’

By understanding these strategic levers, organisations can move beyond viewing BigQuery as a simple utility and begin to wield it as a high-performance, cost-efficient engine for growth. At Offernet, this proactive management allows us to deliver fast, sophisticated insights, creating sustainable value for our clients and our business. The control is there; you just have to decide to use it.



