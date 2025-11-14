Offernet wins 4 Assegai Awards for Innovation in South African Performance Marketing

Offernet, the London-headquartered global Revenue Technology (RevTech) company with a digital command centre in Cape Town, South Africa, has been awarded four Assegai Awards at the 2025 Assegai Awards ceremony held on 13 November. The wins recognise Offernet’s Cape Town team for exceptional innovation, measurable performance, and world-class application of data-driven technology across several high-impact South African campaigns.

The Assegai Awards are renowned for rewarding work that delivers real commercial impact, rather than vanity metrics. For Offernet, whose entire business model is centred on measurable revenue outcomes, these awards reflect what their clients experience every day: performance marketing engineered with precision, powered by proprietary technology, and optimised to drive bottom-line growth.

A Gold Award for Cape Union Mart’s Real-Time Weather-Driven Campaign

Offernet took home Gold in the Special – Data-Driven Technology category for its groundbreaking “Cape Union Mart – When the Weather Drives What You Wear” campaign. The campaign used real-time micro-climate data to dynamically personalise creative, product focus, and audience segments based on hyper-local weather conditions across South Africa.

This execution combined two of Offernet’s most advanced capabilities:

1. Live weather-API-driven personalisation

The campaign integrated real-time meteorological data feeds, enabling outdoor retail apparel and equipment retail giant Cape Union Mart’s Facebook ads to automatically adjust according to temperature drops, rain patterns, cold fronts, and regional weather volatility. Creative messaging and product recommendations transformed instantly, from thermal wear and jackets to fleece and storm-ready apparel, ensuring every impression was relevant to the shopper’s exact moment and location.

2. Touchpoint® revenue optimisation engine

Offernet’s proprietary Touchpoint® platform orchestrated the entire workflow, ingesting live weather data into segmentation logic, creative delivery, and performance optimisation. Touchpoint continuously recalibrated budget allocation and targeting based on weather-driven demand signals, ensuring the campaign’s efficiency improved as conditions changed.

The result was a dynamic, always-on personalisation engine at a national scale, one of the first of its kind in the South African retail sector.

Cape Union Mart’s digital brand lead, Simnikiwe Ngqolozana , described the significance of the win:

“This Gold Assegai is such a win for the team. At Cape Union Mart, adventure starts here – and sometimes that adventure looks like using real-time weather to help customers choose what to wear. It is a clever, relevant idea and we’re thrilled to see it recognised.”

More wins for innovation and customer acquisition excellence

In addition to the Gold, Offernet’s Cape Town team secured three further awards for work executed across several of South Africa’s most respected consumer brands:

Bronze – Offershop: At Every Family Table This Father’s Day

Recognised in the Special – Data-Driven Technology category, this campaign demonstrated Offernet’s strength in merging cultural moments, behavioural insights, and proprietary audience intelligence.

Offershop’s Father’s Day initiative used contextual consumer patterns and family-centric behavioural signals to dynamically shape product messaging, resulting in a highly personalised campaign at scale.

Leader Award – Lewis Stores: Turning Data into Credit-Approved Sales

This award acknowledged Offernet’s ability to blend large-scale offline consumer analytics with digital acquisition strategies.

The Lewis Stores campaign transformed how credit-qualified customers of this retail household furniture and home electronics brand were identified, targeted, and converted, using Offernet’s data ecosystem to align online media with offline approval requirements.

The outcome was a revenue-first acquisition engine that delivered genuine commercial value.

Leader Award – MTN’s Offershop Acquisition Campaign

This recognition celebrated the partnership with local multi-national telecommunications company, MTN, to drive measurable new customer acquisition.

By unifying Touchpoint optimisation, micro-segmentation, behavioural signals, and offline revenue-based bidding, the campaign generated highly qualified leads for MTN’s call centre. This strategic approach successfully more than doubled the activation rate – defined as the percentage of leads that convert into premium-paying customers.

Together, these four awards demonstrate the breadth of Offernet’s RevTech capabilities — from retail to telecoms to credit retail — all grounded in the company’s philosophy of outcomes over impressions, revenue over reach, and performance over vanity metrics.

A philosophy built on accountability, innovation, and revenue

Offernet’s model is distinct in the performance marketing landscape.

Rather than optimise for surface-level metrics like page likes or video views, Offernet’s technology and methodology focus exclusively on Revenue Performance Metrics (RPM) — the commercial indicators that matter most to CFOs, CEOs, and boards.

This disciplined philosophy is embedded in the Touchpoint® ecosystem, the proprietary data environment, and every campaign designed by Offernet’s team.

JG Bezuidenhout, chief future officer of Offernet , expressed the significance of the awards:

“Winning four Assegai Awards is a profound moment of pride for our team. These awards recognise the innovation, discipline, and measurable commercial impact that our clients experience every day. At Offernet, we believe revenue-driven marketing should be accountable, transparent, and relentlessly focused on performance — and these awards reaffirm that principle.”

A global RevTech company, driven by South African excellence

Offernet is headquartered in London, but the company’s Cape Town hub has become one of the most technically advanced RevTech teams in the Southern Hemisphere.

The Assegai awards celebrate campaigns created for the South African market, making this recognition an important milestone for Offernet’s local execution team and the South African clients who trust the company with their customer acquisition strategies.

Across industries, Offernet’s South African clients share a common characteristic:

They are forward-thinking brands willing to embrace new data-driven approaches to revenue optimisation.

These award-winning campaigns, for Cape Union Mart, Offershop, Lewis Stores, and MTN, represent a blueprint for how South African businesses can leverage technology, analytics, and RevTech innovation to grow, scale, and outperform their sectors.