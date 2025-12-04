2 V&A Waterfront heritage icons reopen after major refurbishments

Two significant heritage landmarks within Cape Town’s V&A Waterfront precinct — the Dock House Boutique Hotel and the 131-year-old Time Ball Tower — have reopened following refurbishment and restoration projects that reinforce the precinct’s historical and cultural value.

Located alongside one another on Portswood Ridge, the two sites return to public use with updated interiors and renewed functionality: the Dock House Boutique Hotel has completed an interior refresh, while the Time Ball Tower’s maritime signalling mechanism has been restored to operational condition.

Dock House Boutique Hotel

The Dock House Boutique Hotel, originally built in the 1800s as the Harbour Master’s residence, has reopened after a temporary closure from 11 August to 29 September for interior upgrades.

The refurbishment, led by designer François du Plessis, includes updated furnishings, finishes and décor across its six rooms: five Luxury Rooms and one Luxury Suite.

Three of the upstairs Luxury Rooms now feature private harbour-facing balconies, while the ground-floor Luxury Room includes a shaded verandah overlooking the garden and pool. The ground-floor Luxury Suite opens onto a private courtyard area.

Facilities available to guests include a gym, a pool with Table Mountain views, and access to the adjacent Sanctuary Spa. Dining options are located nearby at established restaurants GINJA (Victoria & Alfred Hotel) and Terrarium by Chris Erasmus (Queen Victoria Hotel). The property also serves as a venue for intimate events and small weddings.

Time Ball Tower restored and operational

The neighbouring Time Ball Tower — one of the few of its kind still functioning worldwide — has been restored to its late-19th-century operational state. Built in 1894, the tower historically assisted ships entering Cape Town harbour by providing a visual time signal.

The restoration followed discussions between Cape Town Executive Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and V&A Waterfront CEO David Green regarding the preservation of maritime heritage.

Engineering and architectural partners on the project included MNA Engineering & Supplies, Thorold Architects, Henry Fagan Consulting Engineers & Project Managers, and Professor George Vicatos, who previously recreated the original technical drawings during the tower’s 1997 restoration. The 1,200 kg fibreglass time ball was refurbished and reassembled under Vicatos’s supervision.

The mechanism now operates manually at 12h55, with the time ball dropping at 1pm. It will run twice weekly, on Mondays and Thursdays, complementing the city’s well-known Noon Gun tradition. Visitors can explore the site through the V&A Waterfront’s free “Reinventing the Tavern of the Seas” audio walking tour.

Strengthening the V&A Waterfront's cultural landscape

The reopening of the Dock House Boutique Hotel and the restoration of the Time Ball Tower contribute to the Waterfront’s broader heritage offering, combining contemporary hospitality with preserved maritime history.

Together, these upgrades enhance the precinct’s tourism and cultural appeal while maintaining the integrity of two notable landmarks.