Hidden Giants set to captivate Cape Town with its cosmic journey

After successful runs in Johannesburg thrilling thousands and more than 30 sold out shows, Hidden Giants - the live show that fuses science, storytelling, and music - is finally coming to Cape Town.

From 11–14 December 2025, audiences at The Star Theatre, Homecoming Centre, will be transported across galaxies in an immersive journey through space, sound, and human curiosity.

Created by physicist Dr Luca Pontiggia and composer-actuary Yasheen “Yash” Modi, Hidden Giants is a cinematic stage experience that explores one of the most profound mysteries of our cosmos - black holes - through breathtaking visuals, original live music, and storytelling that makes even the most complex science beautiful and accessible.

Using the world’s first image of a black hole as its starting point, the show reveals just how extraordinary these cosmic giants are - and how human innovation made it possible to “see the unseeable.”

“This isn’t just a show; it’s a voyage into the universe and into ourselves,” says Dr Pontiggia. “We’ve designed it for everyone - from children and students to thinkers and dreamers. It’s entertainment that stirs curiosity, emotion, and wonder.”

Modi adds: “Our goal with Universe on Stage is to explore our understanding of the Universe, presenting it in a way that evokes both the intellectual and the emotional.”

The Cape Town edition of Hidden Giants mirrors the immersive creative elements that have had Gauteng audiences talking and returning to each new show, with sound that helps feel the gravitational pull of deep space, turning science into sensation.

Cinematic visuals for high-impact projections will guide the audience deeper into space with awe-inspiring imagery.

“Cape Town audiences are passionate about art, science, and innovation - and this show brings all three together,” adds Yash. “We can’t wait to share this journey with the Mother City.”

Audiences across South Africa have called the show “spellbinding,” “thought-provoking,” and “a symphony of science and emotion.”

Show details

Dates: 11 - 14 December 2025 with shows on Thursday and Friday starting at 7pm and shows on Saturday and Sunday at 2pm. More shows will be added on demand.

Venue: The Star Theatre, Homecoming Centre, District Six, Cape Town

Duration: Approximately 90 minutes

Tickets: Can be bought on Webtickets.