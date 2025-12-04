South Africa
Lifestyle Theatre
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

BataCity Lodge HotelsRand ShowOnPoint PREnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Hidden Giants set to captivate Cape Town with its cosmic journey

    After successful runs in Johannesburg thrilling thousands and more than 30 sold out shows, Hidden Giants - the live show that fuses science, storytelling, and music - is finally coming to Cape Town.
    4 Dec 2025
    4 Dec 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    From 11–14 December 2025, audiences at The Star Theatre, Homecoming Centre, will be transported across galaxies in an immersive journey through space, sound, and human curiosity.

    Created by physicist Dr Luca Pontiggia and composer-actuary Yasheen “Yash” Modi, Hidden Giants is a cinematic stage experience that explores one of the most profound mysteries of our cosmos - black holes - through breathtaking visuals, original live music, and storytelling that makes even the most complex science beautiful and accessible.

    Using the world’s first image of a black hole as its starting point, the show reveals just how extraordinary these cosmic giants are - and how human innovation made it possible to “see the unseeable.”

    “This isn’t just a show; it’s a voyage into the universe and into ourselves,” says Dr Pontiggia. “We’ve designed it for everyone - from children and students to thinkers and dreamers. It’s entertainment that stirs curiosity, emotion, and wonder.”

    Modi adds: “Our goal with Universe on Stage is to explore our understanding of the Universe, presenting it in a way that evokes both the intellectual and the emotional.”

    The Cape Town edition of Hidden Giants mirrors the immersive creative elements that have had Gauteng audiences talking and returning to each new show, with sound that helps feel the gravitational pull of deep space, turning science into sensation.

    Cinematic visuals for high-impact projections will guide the audience deeper into space with awe-inspiring imagery.

    “Cape Town audiences are passionate about art, science, and innovation - and this show brings all three together,” adds Yash. “We can’t wait to share this journey with the Mother City.”

    Audiences across South Africa have called the show “spellbinding,” “thought-provoking,” and “a symphony of science and emotion.”

    Show details

    Dates: 11 - 14 December 2025 with shows on Thursday and Friday starting at 7pm and shows on Saturday and Sunday at 2pm. More shows will be added on demand.
    Venue: The Star Theatre, Homecoming Centre, District Six, Cape Town
    Duration: Approximately 90 minutes
    Tickets: Can be bought on Webtickets.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz