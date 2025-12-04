Toyota SA announces 2025 Young Farmer Award winners

Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) recently recognised outstanding achievements in South African agriculture at its 2025 Farmer of the Year Awards Gala. The annual awards highlight innovation, sustainability, and excellence across the farming sector, with winners demonstrating leadership in modern farming practices.

In partnership with Agri SA and Conservation SA, the awards aim to support and empower farmers, recognising contributions to food security, employment, and export growth. Recipients gain recognition, access to technical support, and opportunities to share best practices within the agricultural community.

2025 Award winners

• Rudzani Sadiki – Named New Harvest of the Year 2025 for his diversified operations in sunflowers, cattle, sheep, and broilers, combining modern techniques with strong management. Rudzani was also awarded a Toyota Hilux, Single-Cab, 2.4 GD-6 RB Raider 6MT.

• Francois Rossouw – Honoured as Young Farmer of the Year 2025 for innovation in viticulture and sustainable table grape cultivation. Previously recognised as Agri Western Cape Young Farmer of the Year, Francois has implemented precision farming practices that improve efficiency and productivity.

• Iqhude Supply and Farming – Awarded Communal Farming Association of the Year 2025 for its community-driven operations in flower cultivation, cattle, and sheep farming. The association blends traditional communal practices with modern management for greater productivity and social impact.

Leon Theron, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Toyota South Africa Motors, said: “These awards showcase the resilience and forward-thinking spirit of our agricultural community. We are proud to support farmers whose innovation and dedication contribute to South Africa’s farming future.”