    Register for the 2026 Two Oceans Marathon with a charity spot

    Runners that have yet to secure an entry for the 2026 Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon (TTOM) – can still do so while making a tangible and positive difference in the lives of others - by purchasing a charity entry through one of the 35 charity partners selected by TTOM for 2026.
    4 Dec 2025
    Image by Tobias Ginsberg
    Image by Tobias Ginsberg

    “The Charity Entry Programme is incredibly close to our hearts,” says Michael Meyer, managing director of Stillwater Sports.

    “TTOM has always been about more than just the race; it is about the people, the communities, and the shared spirit that make this event so special. By choosing a Charity Entry, runners are not only securing their place on the start line, but they are directly contributing to the upliftment of causes that have a real, lasting impact. It means a lot to us that every step they take on race day will be in support of the meaningful work being done across the country.”

    Meyer adds: “We were overwhelmed by the response to the 2026 Charity Programme, receiving 69 truly deserving applications submitted within the application window. To keep the process fair and transparent, a stringent multi-phase evaluation was followed. Ultimately, 35 diverse charity partners have been selected, each doing exceptional work in their respective fields. The number of entries available per charity will differ. We strongly recommend that runners reach out to the charities as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.”

    The first phase of TTOM’s 2026 charity drive - the sale of charity entries - is set to raise over R2,000,000, funds that will be put to meaningful use, positively impacting the lives of countless individuals.

    To purchase a Charity Entry, runners need to contact the identified charities themselves.

    List of official Charitable Organisations for 2026:

    • 9Miles Project
    • Anna Foundation
    • Ari's Cancer Foundation
    • Badisa Tygerberg
    • Bless a Baby
    • Cape of Good Hope SPCA
    • CHIPs – SSISA
    • CHOC Childhood Cancer Foundation SA
    • Edunova NPC
    • Footprints 4 Sam Trust
    • Girls With Wiings
    • Goldilocks And The Bear Foundation
    • Grootte Schuur Hospital Trust
    • Help 2 Read
    • I Love Boobies
    • Innovation for the Blind
    • Jumping Kids
    • Kathleen Voysey Clinic Trust
    • Kids Haven
    • Lifting Dreams NPC
    • Love Your Nuts Foundation
    • Mosaic Community Development
    • National Institute for the Deaf
    • Operation Smile South Africa
    • PinkDrive NPC
    • Play4Good Foundation
    • Rainbows and Smiles
    • Spirit Education Foundation NPC
    • Summits With A Purpose NPC
    • The Character Company
    • The Pebbles Project Trust
    • The Red Circle - Novo Synapse Foundation
    • The Sozo Foundation
    • TSIBA Education NPC
    • Woodside Special Care Centre

    It is important to note that each charity has purchased their entries from TTOM. TTOM has no control over how each charity has chosen to price or manage the sale of those entries.

    For more information on the participating charities, see here.

