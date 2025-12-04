Hot Cares Christmas: Helping Patrick continue to go the extra mile for his customers

Hot 102.7FM’s much-loved Hot Cares Christmas kicked off on Monday, 1 December, largely thanks to the generosity of listeners who raised a staggering R31.5m at this year’s annual Hot 102.7FM Teddython.

Today’s recipient is someone who treats every delivery as a moment to connect with and brighten the days of his clients.

For the customers of a nearby pharmacy, Patrick is a welcome visitor to their home as he delivers their chronic medication, along with a warm smile and friendly conversation. He remembers names, celebrates customer birthdays and even mourns with them through loss. And when things go wrong for him, or he has a tough day, he never lets it affect his customers. “I just soldier on,” he says. “No matter the weather, no matter the time. I do it with the whole of my heart.”

As one customer put it: “Patrick is always smiling. It is a pleasure every time he arrives.” Another simply said: “He is absolutely fantastic. Always polite. Always kind.”

But behind his dependable and cheerful nature lies a constant worry. Patrick’s delivery bike – his livelihood – has been failing him. It has broken down more times than he can remember. And every breakdown cuts into his income while every repair takes him off the road. And to make matters worse he was recently robbed of his phone at gunpoint – another expense he had to shoulder.

“When the pharmacy shared Patrick’s story with Hot Cares Christmas, his kindness and ready smile immediately caught everyone’s attention. We knew instantly we wanted to give back in a way that truly mattered,” said Lloyd Madurai, managing director of Hot 102.7FM. “So we invited him into the studio to have a chat.”

The moment everything changed

Patrick arrived at Hot House thinking he was there as part of the pharmacy’s marketing initiative. Little did he know what was about to happen. After a quick chat with Hot 102.7FM Drive presenters Tara Penny, Patrick Hayworth, and Tony Ndoro, he was led out to the carpark.

There he was presented with a shiny brand-new and, most importantly, reliable delivery scooter, already registered in his name. As he saw it being driven in by Simon Hill dressed as Santa Claus, he burst into tears. But that was just the start. The scooter came complete with helmet, jacket, gloves, and proper driving boots. He was also presented with a new smart phone – vital for deliveries – and told that Hot 102.7FM would be covering his insurance, services, and petrol for the first year. Finally, to ensure Patrick’s family wasn’t left out, he was also handed a grocery voucher to bring a little extra festive joy.

“I really appreciate it, 100%,” he said, “I don’t have enough words. I never thought such a day would come to me. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Hot Cares Christmas runs until Thursday 11 December on Hot 102.7FM’s breakfast and drive shows, spreading festive cheer and showing life-changing kindness to those who really need it most.

This year, Hot 102.7FM’s annual Teddython fundraiser broke all previous records thanks to the big hearts of South Africa’s listeners. These funds allow Hot 102.7FM to support a range of sustainable initiatives throughout the year, including Hot Cares Christmas.

“Hot 102.7FM is proud to stand behind Patrick and help keep him on the road and in people’s lives,” says Madurai. “He is the heart of his community, and it is fitting that he has been assisted by the community of Hot 102.7FM.”



