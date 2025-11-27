South Africa
    Hot 102.7FM celebrates the graduation of its 9th Radio Academy Class

    Hot 102.7FM proudly celebrated the graduation of its 9th Hot Radio Academy class on Saturday, 22 November in an event that brought together 64 aspiring individuals from every walk of life keen to make their mark in the radio field. Held at Hot House - Hot 102.FM's HQ - the ceremony was filled with excitement, optimism, and the kind of camaraderie that forms when people discover both their voice and their community.
    27 Nov 2025
    27 Nov 2025
    Hot 102.7FM celebrates the graduation of its 9th Radio Academy Class

    The Hot Radio Academy was founded by Hot 102.7FM managing director Lloyd Madurai, with one core mission: to nurture and grow the broadcasting industry by offering accessible, industry-level radio training free of charge, thereby opening doors that would have traditionally been closed to many.

    “We believe it’s important to hold out a helping hand to the next generation of radio talent in this country,” says Madurai. “Someone once took a chance on me, and I have always learnt to give back. That’s what we’re all doing here at the Academy."

    Led by respected industry veterans Tim Zunckel and Grant Nash, the 8-week programme gives students an all-access introduction to radio - from presentation skills and content creation to technical broadcasting, copywriting, audio production, digital strategy, news, music management, and the business behind the mic.

    A class as diverse as South Africa

    What makes the Hot Radio Academy remarkable is the diversity of backgrounds, ages, ambitions, and perspectives that the graduates bring. They range from school leavers taking their first steps into media to adults exploring second careers, podcasters sharpening their craft, and individuals who arrived not knowing where they fit, but left understanding exactly how broad and full of opportunity the industry is.

    Among the graduates was Bongi Nawa, known to her listeners as Miss Glam & Positive, who enrolled to turn her dream podcast into a polished, professional platform.

    Janina Posadowski, an actress, joined to broaden her storytelling skills and learn what happens behind the scenes in radio.

    Lukhanyo Msimang discovered that radio was the place where he could finally be himself, and let his personality, authenticity, and voice shine through.

    And then there was Emmanuel Makanda. He had dreamt of working in radio his entire life. With the support of his wife, he finally took the leap, describing graduation day as the moment that dream become tangible.

    In a full-circle moment, one of the graduates, Pearl Mogan, was also a recipient of Hot Cares. Thanks to the generosity of listeners, she was able to finish her broadcasting degree and chose to hone her new skills by joining the Academy.

    A commitment to the future of South African radio

    Hot 102.7FM is dedicated to growing the industry by giving aspiring radio professionals training that is immersive, relevant, and genuinely life changing.

    For the station, the Academy is a legacy project; a way to ensure South Africa’s radio landscape remains vibrant, innovative, and filled with new talent who understand the heart of the medium.

    “Learning radio should not be rocket science,” says Madurai. “We teach that radio is a conversation with a friend, so keep it simple.” Madurai also emphasised that, when choosing candidates, they select for passion. “The rest you can teach.”

    This year’s crop of passionate graduates all received a Hot Radio Academy Certificate and a set of new headphones, and left with real skills, industry knowledge, confidence, and, perhaps most importantly, a community they will carry with them into their careers.

    Applications for the next intake will open soon and will be communicated in due course.
    For more information, visit Hot1027.co.za.

    HOT 102.7FM
    HOT 102.7FM is Joburg's newest commercial radio station, broadcasting to the greater Johannesburg area and beyond on a powerful 10-kilowatt transmitter. The station's music format of "Old Skool and R&B" is complemented by a line-up of the best presenters, entertaining, amusing and compelling content, including pertinent, relevant news and traffic information.
