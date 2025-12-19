Zuru unveils Fifa collectibles ahead of World Cup 2026

Zuru has announced the expansion of its acclaimed Ballers range with the introduction of the Fifa World Cup 2026 Ballers Series, set to kick off a new and exciting chapter of sports collectibles.

Image supplied

The NBA Ballers became a viral sensation, amassing over 120 million TikTok views and inspiring a community of fans and collectors. With rare figures reselling for over $1,000+, some are calling Ballers the “trading cards of collectibles,” blending the thrill of discovery with the power of fandom.

Fifa World Cup 2026 Ballers by Zuru is an officially licensed product of the Fifa World Cup 2026, taking place across 16 host cities across the US, Canada and Mexico from 11 June to 19 July 2026.

Due to launch January 2026, Fifa World Cup 2026 Ballers provides the ultimate collectible for football fans, collectors and toy enthusiasts alike.

Designed for the global community of supporters who live and breathe the game long after the final whistle, each mystery capsule is packed with football fandom, memorabilia and surprises.

The range features Fifa World Cup 2026 heroes, host nations and winners throughout history, giving fans new ways to relive iconic moments and express their passion for the world’s biggest sporting event.

Fifa World Cup 2026 Ballers Series 1 represents all the nations that have won the Fifa World Cup, along with the three host countries of the Fifa World Cup 2026, including Argentina, Germany, France, England, Uruguay, Mexico, Canada, and the USA.

There are 33 football players to collect, seven Rare figures and two Super Rares. Players come with realistic accessories including a miniature football, goals and even interactive pitch pieces to collect and build.

With iconic sculpting and exceptional likeness, the range features rare players in iconic celebration poses, and even Super Rares that capture iconic Fifa World Cup moments, for example, Lionel Messi’s celebration as part of the most recent Fifa World Cup winning squad with Argentina.

Fans can also look out for iconic strikers such as Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappé, goalkeeping heroes including Malagón and some of the best defenders such as Antonee Robinson, making each rare figure a must-have, standout collectible heading into Fifa Wolrd Cup™.

Suitable for ages 3+, Fifa World Cup 2026 Ballers Series 1 brings the thrill of the game to life and gives fans of all ages the opportunity to collect the ultimate team with the best football players from the world’s biggest stage, the Fifa World Cup™.

They will be on shelves from January 2026 at Checkers, Shoprite, Toys R Us and Toy Kingdom.