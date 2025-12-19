South Africa
Retail Design & Manufacturing
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

OLC Through The Line CommunicationsAMIELGNinety9centsBataTDMCEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Zuru unveils Fifa collectibles ahead of World Cup 2026

    Zuru has announced the expansion of its acclaimed Ballers range with the introduction of the Fifa World Cup 2026 Ballers Series, set to kick off a new and exciting chapter of sports collectibles.
    19 Dec 2025
    19 Dec 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The NBA Ballers became a viral sensation, amassing over 120 million TikTok views and inspiring a community of fans and collectors. With rare figures reselling for over $1,000+, some are calling Ballers the “trading cards of collectibles,” blending the thrill of discovery with the power of fandom.

    Fifa World Cup 2026 Ballers by Zuru is an officially licensed product of the Fifa World Cup 2026, taking place across 16 host cities across the US, Canada and Mexico from 11 June to 19 July 2026.

    Due to launch January 2026, Fifa World Cup 2026 Ballers provides the ultimate collectible for football fans, collectors and toy enthusiasts alike.

    Designed for the global community of supporters who live and breathe the game long after the final whistle, each mystery capsule is packed with football fandom, memorabilia and surprises.

    The range features Fifa World Cup 2026 heroes, host nations and winners throughout history, giving fans new ways to relive iconic moments and express their passion for the world’s biggest sporting event.

    Fifa World Cup 2026 Ballers Series 1 represents all the nations that have won the Fifa World Cup, along with the three host countries of the Fifa World Cup 2026, including Argentina, Germany, France, England, Uruguay, Mexico, Canada, and the USA.

    There are 33 football players to collect, seven Rare figures and two Super Rares. Players come with realistic accessories including a miniature football, goals and even interactive pitch pieces to collect and build.

    With iconic sculpting and exceptional likeness, the range features rare players in iconic celebration poses, and even Super Rares that capture iconic Fifa World Cup moments, for example, Lionel Messi’s celebration as part of the most recent Fifa World Cup winning squad with Argentina.

    Fans can also look out for iconic strikers such as Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappé, goalkeeping heroes including Malagón and some of the best defenders such as Antonee Robinson, making each rare figure a must-have, standout collectible heading into Fifa Wolrd Cup™.

    Suitable for ages 3+, Fifa World Cup 2026 Ballers Series 1 brings the thrill of the game to life and gives fans of all ages the opportunity to collect the ultimate team with the best football players from the world’s biggest stage, the Fifa World Cup™.

    They will be on shelves from January 2026 at Checkers, Shoprite, Toys R Us and Toy Kingdom.

    Read more: FIFA World Cup 2026, Zuru
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz