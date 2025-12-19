Food & Beverages industry records solid growth in October 2025

South Africa’s food and beverages industry posted strong year-on-year growth in October 2025, reflecting sustained consumer demand across restaurants, coffee shops, and takeaway outlets, despite ongoing cost pressures facing the sector.

Photo by Ninthgrid via www.pexels.com

Measured in real terms at constant 2019 prices, total income generated by the food and beverages industry increased by 8.4% in October 2025 compared with October 2024.

The strongest annual growth was recorded in ‘other’ income, which rose by 16.5%, pointing to diversification in revenue streams beyond traditional food and drink sales.

Restaurants and coffee shops lead growth

By type of enterprise, restaurants and coffee shops were the largest contributors to overall growth, recording a 10.1% year-on-year increase and contributing 4.7 percentage points to the total 8.4% rise.

This performance suggests continued recovery in sit-down dining and café culture, supported by improved foot traffic and consumer willingness to spend on out-of-home eating experiences.

3-month trend remains positive

Looking at a broader period, total food and beverages income increased by 7.1% in the three months ended October 2025, compared with the same period in 2024. Growth during this period was driven primarily by:

Takeaway and fast-food outlets, which grew by 10.0% and contributed 3.9 percentage points, and restaurants and coffee shops, which increased by 6.8%, contributing 3.2 percentage points.

The data highlights the continued strength of convenience-driven dining alongside steady demand for restaurant and café offerings.

Month-on-month improvement

On a seasonally adjusted basis, income for the food and beverages industry rose by 2.4% in October 2025 compared with September 2025. This follows a 1.7% decline in September and a 5.7% increase in August, indicating a return to positive monthly momentum as the sector entered the final quarter of the year.

Overall, the October figures suggest a resilient food and beverages industry, supported by strong performance across both full-service and quick-service segments.

As the year-end period approaches, the sustained growth trend points to cautious optimism for operators navigating a challenging but improving trading environment.