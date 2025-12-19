Unilever announces global marketing leadership change

Unilever has announced a change to its global marketing leadership as part of an ongoing effort to sharpen its growth strategy and align marketing more closely with its business groups.

From 1 January 2026, Leandro Barreto, currently chief marketing officer for Unilever’s Beauty & Wellbeing Business Group, will assume an expanded role as chief marketing officer, Unilever and Beauty & Wellbeing. In this position, he will oversee the company’s enterprise-wide marketing agenda, with a focus on driving brand relevance, creativity and commercial impact across markets.

As part of the transition, Esi Eggleston Bracey, chief growth & marketing officer, will step down at the end of January 2026 after eight years at the company. During her tenure, she played a central role in reshaping Unilever’s global marketing approach amid rapid shifts in consumer behaviour and digital engagement.

The leadership change forms part of Unilever’s broader transformation, aimed at strengthening execution, accelerating innovation and sustaining long-term growth across its global brand portfolio.