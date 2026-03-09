What is social listening and why it is important

Traditional media monitoring built the foundation of brand intelligence for decades. But with media consumption fragmenting across platforms and Gen Z shaping purchasing culture at speed, that foundation is showing its age. Brands that once set the agenda are now scrambling to keep up with conversations they didn't start and trends they didn't see coming.

Yassin Aberra, founder and CEO of Social Market Way, breaks down what social listening actually means, why legacy brands are moving now, and what the competitive stakes look like for those who don't (Image source: © 123rf 123rf

When Unilever began redirecting significant portions of its ad spend toward social-first strategies, the marketing world paid attention.

Reports of the FMCG giant's growing investment in TikTok and real-time cultural analytics pointed to something wider than a single budget decision: a fundamental rethink of how major brands listen to, and stay relevant with, their audiences.

What Unilever is doing is not simply a tactical adjustment. It is a signal of where serious marketing investment is heading and a warning to brands still operating on outdated intelligence models.

What Social listening means (and what it isn't)

There is a common misunderstanding in marketing circles that social listening and social monitoring are the same thing. They are not.

Social monitoring tracks mentions, hashtags, and tags. Social listening analyses the sentiment, context, and behavioural patterns behind those mentions to extract something more useful: consumer intent.

Brands acting on monitoring data alone are reading the scoreboard after the game. AI-powered sentiment analysis tools give marketing teams the ability to understand what people are saying, why, and what it signals about future behaviour.

“There's a tendency to treat data dashboards as a strategy in themselves,” says Aberra. “A spike in brand mentions tells you very little on its own. What brands need is cultural intelligence, the ability to read the emotional and behavioural signals behind the numbers and act on them before a competitor does.”

Vanity metrics and raw reach figures still dominate too many marketing reports. The brands pulling ahead are replacing those with actionable signals: shifting sentiment around a product category, early signs of consumer frustration, or a micro-trend gaining traction before it reaches mainstream media.

Why legacy brands like Unilever are pivoting now

The fragmentation of media consumption has changed the relationship between brands and audiences. Linear television, once the foundation of mass-market advertising, now competes with short-form video, podcast ecosystems, creator content, and platform-specific communities, each with its own pace of change and cultural codes.

For FMCG giants like Unilever, the challenge is reaching audiences across more channels and understanding them in real time. Gen Z and Millennial consumers do not respond well to campaigns built on assumptions made months prior. They expect brands to feel present and relevant to conversations already happening around them.

Large corporations have historically operated on long planning cycles.

That worked when media consumption was predictable. It isn't anymore. A brand that takes three months to respond to a cultural shift is, in practical terms, responding to something that no longer exists.

The cost of slow adaptation goes beyond missed opportunities. Campaigns built on outdated audience intelligence risk feeling tone-deaf, and in an environment where consumers share reactions publicly and instantly, the reputational fallout can be swift.

Real-time consumer feedback, properly integrated into campaign planning, reduces that risk. It allows brands to test messaging assumptions before committing spend, and to course-correct while a campaign is live.

The competitive advantage of cultural foresight

Predictive marketing has long been a strategic aspiration. Social listening, combined with AI-powered analytics, is making it increasingly practical.

Brands able to identify a trend in its early stages, before it saturates TikTok's main feeds or reaches mainstream press, have a real window to position products, adjust messaging, or develop content that feels timely rather than reactive.

TikTok virality cycles move fast. A brand acting on a trend at its peak has often already missed it. The product launches that generate the most organic traction tend to reflect a brand's awareness of where consumer conversations are heading, not where they have been.

Social listening used as a reputational defence tool is just as valuable as using it offensively.

Brands that monitor sentiment changes early can get ahead of a potential crisis rather than manage the aftermath. Early insight consistently beats reactive crisis PR; the cost difference alone makes the investment worthwhile.

Social listening is no longer a nice-to-have for large brands. It is fast becoming a baseline requirement for staying relevant. But this does not mean smaller businesses are locked out.

Affordable tools and native platform analytics can give SMEs a meaningful starting point without enterprise-level budgets. The key is knowing what you are looking for before you start.

As for whether social listening will permanently replace traditional media tracking, the honest answer is that it will not replace it entirely, but it will increasingly dictate how that tracking is used and interpreted.

For marketing leaders, the single most important shift is this: stop measuring what has already happened and start building systems that tell you what is coming. Brands that make that transition now will be far better positioned than those waiting to be convinced.”