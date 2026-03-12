How to rebuild your job prospects after long-term unemployment

Author: Nolundi Matomane, talent acquisition manager at Pnet

Employers can be biased against candidates who have been out of work for a while, sometimes favouring those with steady employment histories. Being unemployed can also knock your confidence, especially if you worry that your skills are out of date. The good news is that there are practical ways to improve your chances of getting back into work.

These tips apply whether you took time off to raise children, were retrenched or are a young person looking for your first opportunity.

Upskill for the job market

Building skills and knowledge is the best way to give yourself an advantage in a tight job market. Training backed by certification shows an employer that you’re ambitious and work ready. If you cannot afford to pay for training, there are many free online courses that can enable you to build up your skills.

Be honest

Even in South Africa, where worklessness is so high, unemployment has a stigma. If you were made redundant, needed time off to care for a sick family member, or went travelling, explain your employment gap in a few sentences in your CV and cover letters upfront, rather than waiting to be asked (or worse, leaving the recruiter to make their own assumptions). Many employers will give you a chance if they understand your personal story.

Look for temporary work

When applying for full-time roles, let employers know that you’re also available for freelance, part-time or temporary work. This is often a good way of getting a foot in the door and securing a permanent post later. It is also a way to network and make contacts, which can be beneficial in the future.

Consider volunteering

Voluntary work, whether it is helping out at a school, charity, church or an industry association, can help you to strengthen your CV, demonstrate your reliability and initiative, and develop new skills. That said, volunteering is not easy for everyone. Transport costs and other expenses can make unpaid work difficult to sustain for many South Africans.

Tap into your network

Make sure to reconnect with people in your network to improve your chances of finding an opportunity. Call or email former employers, clients, colleagues and other contacts to catch up. You can remove some pressure from these conversations by positioning them as chats to find out what is new in the job market.

Stay current in your field

Reading industry trade publications, following influential people from your sector on social media and attending conferences and workshops allow you to stay current in your field. It also shows potential employers you are keeping up to date with the industry.

Life skills are work skills, too

While out of work, you may have developed new skills. For example, if you have taken time out to bring up a family, you deserve credit for balancing family responsibilities, managing the household budget and organising everyone’s diary. Framed correctly, soft skills (such as initiative, adaptability, organisation) are attractive to employers.

Managing a break from your career

A career break does not need to damage your career prospects in the long run. However, you should approach it realistically. Ultimately, the impact depends on your field, the duration of the break and how you use the time off. With proper planning, upskilling and a compelling story explaining your break, you can get your career back on track.



