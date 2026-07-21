Pnet Job Market Report for July 2026: Remote work goes mainstream

The new report finds that remote work opportunities in South Africa have reached their highest level to date, with flexible working arrangements spreading from information technology into a wider range of sectors.

Based on vacancies posted across the company’s platforms, Pnet’s analysis found that employers continued to increase the number of remote roles available over the first half of 2026. Compared to the first six months of 2025, remote employment increased by 28%. Looking over a longer period, the trend becomes even more significant, with remote opportunities growing by 41% over the past two years.

“Remote employment has cemented itself as a permanent feature of the job market as organisations continue to digitise their operations and embrace new ways of working,” says Anja Bates, head of Data at Pnet. “Demand extends well beyond information technology into business & management, finance, sales, admin, office & support, marketing, and design & media.”

While remote employment still represents a relatively small share of South Africa’s overall labour market, demand for remote workers has remained resiliently beyond the pandemic years. The latest data reveals that demand for remote workers is growing even faster than during the first-half 2022 surge, reinforcing that remote work opportunities have continued to expand despite the return-to-office trend in late 2022 and 2023.

Where remote work is growing

The data suggests organisations across a broad range of industries recognise the value of flexible working arrangements to attract talent, expand access to specialist skills and support evolving workforce expectations. Examining remote work trends across different job sectors provides insight into how organisations are reshaping their workforce strategies.

Information technology remains the largest source of remote employment opportunities, with remote IT roles increasing by 44% over the past two years. Remote work opportunities within finance have more than quadrupled over the last two years, making it one of the fastest-growing sectors for flexible employment.

Strong growth is also evident across business & management, sales, and admin, office & support, reflecting a shift towards remote models in professional services and business operations. Marketing and design & media have both doubled the number of remote opportunities since 2024, highlighting how digital-first ways of working are creating new possibilities for creative and customer-focused professions.

This is a breakdown of the occupations and job sectors with the most remote job opportunities currently:

The Pnet perspective

These trends show that remote work is no longer confined to a small group of specialist occupations. Instead, it is becoming an increasingly important recruitment and talent attraction strategy across a wide range of industries. Remote work has become a strategic recruitment tool that enables organisations to access wider talent pools and compete for scarce skills.

“Advances in digital collaboration, cloud-based systems and virtual communication are making remote work viable across an expanding range of occupations,” says Bates. “For employers, this presents an opportunity to rethink talent attraction and retention strategies. Organisations that embrace flexible work will become remain competitive in an evolving labour market.”

For jobseekers, the findings show which industries and professions offer better access to remote working models. This can help workers who value more flexible arrangements or who want to make more informed career decisions to focus their job searches on suitable opportunities and identify roles that align with their long-term career goals.



