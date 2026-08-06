Massmart brings in Charmagne Mazhindu to strengthen brand and digital marketing

Massmart has appointed experienced marketing executive Charmagne Mazhindu as its new vice president of marketing, bolstering its executive leadership team as the retailer continues to strengthen its customer-centric growth strategy and digital capabilities.

Charmagne Mazhindu, newly appointment vice president of marketing at Massmart. Image supplied

Mazhindu joins the retail group with more than a decade of marketing leadership experience across multiple industries, bringing expertise in brand building, digital transformation, customer experience and integrated marketing.

Her appointment comes as Massmart continues to invest in innovation, omnichannel retail and personalised customer engagement across its portfolio of leading retail brands.

In her new role, Mazhindu will oversee Massmart's marketing strategy, leading initiatives aimed at driving customer growth, strengthening brand relevance and accelerating digital marketing excellence.

She will also spearhead the continued evolution of the group's marketing technology capabilities to deliver more personalised customer experiences and support the company's long-term omnichannel ambitions.

Driving the next phase of growth

Merlin Otto, Massmart's chief growth officer, welcomed the appointment, highlighting Mazhindu's blend of strategic marketing expertise and digital leadership.

"Charmagne brings a powerful combination of strategic thinking, digital expertise and customer-centric leadership. Her experience in building high-performing marketing functions and leading transformation initiatives positions her well to help shape the next chapter of Massmart's growth."

Mazhindu said she was excited to join the retailer at a pivotal point in its transformation journey.

"I am honoured to join Massmart at such an exciting time in its journey. The business has an exceptional portfolio of trusted brands and a clear ambition to create even greater value for customers."

She added that she looks forward to collaborating with teams across the organisation to deepen customer relationships, strengthen the retailer's brands and unlock new growth opportunities through innovation and data-driven marketing.

Strong credentials in marketing and digital transformation

Mazhindu brings a strong academic and professional background to the role. She holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS) and an Executive Postgraduate Diploma in Digital Transformation from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Her industry recognition includes being named the 2021 Standard Bank Top Women Young Achiever and serving as a judge for the 2021 African Marketing Achievement Awards.

Her expertise spans integrated marketing strategy, digital marketing, customer experience, campaign development and execution, and marketing technology—capabilities that align with the retailer's continued focus on innovation and customer engagement.

Supporting Massmart's retail transformation

The appointment reinforces Massmart's broader strategy of investing in digital capabilities and enhancing customer experiences across its retail ecosystem.

As consumer expectations continue to evolve, the retailer is positioning its marketing function to play an increasingly strategic role in driving business growth through data, technology and personalised engagement.

With Mazhindu at the helm of marketing, Massmart aims to further strengthen its portfolio of retail brands while delivering greater value to customers in an increasingly competitive and digitally connected retail landscape.