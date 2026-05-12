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    Haier appliances roll out across Makro stores nationwide

    Massmart is expanding its home appliance range with the introduction of Haier as a globally recognised home appliances brand, now available at Makro stores nationwide.
    12 May 2026
    12 May 2026
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The forms Makro's continuous plan to bolster its position as the industry leader in appliance retail by investing more in international sourcing, category innovation, and a wider range of foreign brands that offer South African customers performance, innovation, and affordability.

    Through the collaboration, Makro customers will now have access to a curated range of premium Haier refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and smart home appliances designed to meet the needs of modern South African households.

    The expansion further strengthens Makro’s appliance assortment strategy, which focuses on offering customers greater choice across premium, value-driven, and innovation-led products sourced from leading global manufacturers.

    The introduction of Haier comes at a time when consumers are placing increased focus on durability, energy efficiency, and long-term value as they navigate rising living costs, electricity pressures, and evolving household needs.

    Langa Khanyile, Massmart Retail marketing executive says the addition of Haier reflects Makro’s continued focus on strengthening its leadership in the appliance category while expanding access to globally recognised innovation-led brands.

    “South African consumers are becoming increasingly intentional about the products they bring into their homes. Customers are looking for trusted brands that deliver on quality, energy efficiency, innovation, and long-term value. We remain focused on evolving and strengthening our appliance assortment through strategic global sourcing that allows us to bring customers differentiated access to leading international brands and technologies”, says Khanyile.

    This collaboration will bring exciting new products to Makro's shelves, while strengthening Makro's reputation as a leading supplier of globally sourced appliances in South Africa.

    Read more: Massmart, Makro, Haier, Langa Khanyile
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