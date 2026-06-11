Makro strengthens seller partnerships to fuel SA's e‑commerce growth

Makro recently brought together a group of their key marketplace sellers in Johannesburg for a dedicated Seller Engagement Session aimed at strengthening collaboration and supporting growth across its expanding online marketplace.

Laura Hartnady, Vice President of Makro Marketplace. Image supplied

The session provided sellers with insight into evolving customer behaviours, marketplace performance trends and Makro's strategic priorities for the platform.

Participants also engaged directly with Makro's marketplace leadership team, sharing feedback and exploring opportunities to enhance the customer experience while unlocking new avenues for growth.

As online retail continues to evolve, marketplaces are playing an increasingly important role in connecting customers with a broader range of products and sellers.

Makro's marketplace strategy is focused on building a sustainable ecosystem that enables sellers to scale their businesses while offering customers greater choice, convenience and value.

"Strong partnerships with our sellers are fundamental to the success of our marketplace," says Laura Hartnady, vice president of Makro Marketplace.

"Engagement sessions like these allow us to share our strategic priorities, better understand seller needs and work collaboratively to identify opportunities that drive growth and deliver a stronger customer experience."

The seller engagement initiative forms part of Makro's broader commitment to supporting entrepreneurship, advancing digital commerce and building a marketplace platform that creates long-term value for both sellers and consumers.